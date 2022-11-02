Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,983 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 286,028 in the last 365 days.

Esperion to Participate in Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- ANN ARBOR, Mich., Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Esperion (NASDAQ: ESPR) today announced that President and CEO, Sheldon Koenig, will present at the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 16th, 2022.

Event: Jefferies London Healthcare Conference
Date: Wednesday, November 16th, 2022
Time: 5:20 AM (EST)
Format: Presentation and 1:1 Meetings
Webcast: Link

A live audio webcast can be accessed on the investors and media section of the Esperion website. Access to the webcast replay will be available approximately two hours after completion of the call and will be archived on the Company’s website for approximately 90 days.

Esperion Therapeutics
Esperion works hard to make our medicines easy to get, easy to take and easy to have. We discover, develop, and commercialize innovative medicines and combinations to lower cholesterol, especially for patients whose needs aren’t being met by the status quo. Our entrepreneurial team of industry leaders is inclusive, passionate, and resourceful. We are singularly focused on managing cholesterol so you can improve your health easily. For more information, please visit www.esperion.com and follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/EsperionInc.

Contact:
Corporate Communications
corporateteam@esperion.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Esperion to Participate in Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.