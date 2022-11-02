Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,981 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 285,966 in the last 365 days.

EDAP TMS SA to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Wednesday, November 16th, 2022

/EIN News/ -- Company to host conference call and webcast on Thursday, November 17th at 8:30 am EDT

LYON, France, November 2, 2022 - EDAP TMS SA (Nasdaq: EDAP), the global leader in robotic energy-based therapies, today announced that it will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30th after the markets close on Wednesday, November 16th, 2022.

An accompanying conference call and webcast will be hosted by Marc Oczachowski, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, Ryan Rhodes, CEO of EDAP U.S., and François Dietsch, Chief Financial Officer. The call will be held at 8:30am EDT on Thursday, November 17th, 2022. Please refer to the information below for conference call dial-in information and webcast registration.

Conference Call & Webcast
Thursday, November 17th @ 8:30am Eastern Time
Domestic:        877-451-6152
International:   201-389-0879
Passcode:        13733576
Webcast:        https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1576059&tp_key=6f7ca662d1

About EDAP TMS SA

A recognized leader in the global therapeutic ultrasound market, EDAP TMS develops, manufactures, promotes and distributes worldwide minimally invasive medical devices for various pathologies using ultrasound technology. By combining the latest technologies in imaging and treatment modalities in its complete range of Robotic HIFU devices, EDAP TMS introduced the Focal One® in Europe and in the U.S. as an answer to all requirements for ideal prostate tissue ablation. With the addition of the ExactVu™ Micro-Ultrasound device, EDAP TMS is now the only company offering a complete solution from diagnostics to focal treatment of Prostate Cancer. EDAP TMS also produces and distributes other medical equipment including the Sonolith® i-move lithotripter and lasers for the treatment of urinary tract stones using extra-corporeal shockwave lithotripsy (ESWL). For more information on the Company, please visit http://www.edap-tms.com, us.hifu-prostate.com and www.focalone.com.

Company contact:
Blandine Confort
Investor Relations / Legal Affairs
EDAP TMS SA
+33 4 72 15 31 50
bconfort@edap-tms.com

Investor Contact
John Fraunces
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
212-915-2568
jfraunces@lifesciadvisors.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

EDAP TMS SA to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Wednesday, November 16th, 2022

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.