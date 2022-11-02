Việt Nam, China issue joint statement following Party leader’s visit

VIETNAM, November 2 -

BEIJING — Việt Nam and China have issued a joint statement on continuing to promote and deepen the Vietnam-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership on the occasion of Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng’s official visit to China from October 31 - November 1.

The following is a translation of the document:

“1. At the invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC)’s Central Committee and President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyễn Phú Trọng pays an official visit to China from October 30 to November 1, 2022.

During the visit, Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng holds talks with Party General Secretary and President of China Xi Jinping; receives the Friendship Order of the People's Republic of China presented by Party General Secretary and President Xi Jinping on behalf of the Chinese Party and Government; meets with Premier Li Keqiang, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress of China Li Zhanshu, and Chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference National Committee Wang Yang. At these talks and meetings, the two sides inform each other about the situation of their respective Parties and countries; exchange ideas and reach many important common perceptions on the relationship between the two parties and countries as well as the current international and regional situations.

2. The Chinese side informs the Vietnamese side of the main outcomes of the 20th National Congress of the CPC. The Vietnamese side warmly congratulates the CPC on the success of the congress, and highly appreciates the great strategic accomplishments that the CPC Central Committee, with Xi Jinping at its core, have united and led the Chinese people to achieve during the process of preserving and developing socialism, promoting the Chineseization of Marxism and adapting it to the current era, fulfilling the first Centenary Goal, successfully and comprehensively building a well-off society, winning the battle to get rid of poverty, constantly developing and perfecting the entire people's democracy, developing the economy and preventing and controlling the epidemic, demonstrating the superiority of the socialist regime, which provides a vivid practice and valuable experience for developing countries to refer to.

The Vietnamese side wishes and expresses a belief that under the sound leadership of the CPC Central Committee, with Xi Jinping at its core, the Chinese Communist Party, Government and people of China will definitely continue to expand and enrich the path of Chinese-style modernisation, vigorously promote a new great work in Party building, and fulfil on time the goals and tasks set forth by the 20th National Congress of the CPC, successfully realise the second Centenary Goal, and build China into a modern, prosperous, democratic, civilised, harmonious, and beautiful socialist power.

The Vietnamese side informs the Chinese side of the main outcomes of the 13th National Congress of the CPV. The Chinese side highly appreciates the great and unprecedented achievements that Vietnam has gained after more than 35 years of implementing the Đổi mới (reform) process and 10 years of implementing the Platform on national construction in the period of transition to socialism (supplemented and developed in 2011). In particular, the building and rectification of the Party and the political system have produced many positive results, maintaining socio-political stability; economic growth has been sustained at a quite high level; the COVID-19 pandemic has been successfully controlled; people's life is constantly improved in all aspects; and the country’s international position is increasingly enhanced, reflecting the potential and a bright future of the cause of socialism building in Việt Nam.

The Chinese side wishes and believes that under the sound leadership of the CPV Central Committee, headed by General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng, the Vietnamese Party, State and people will definitely successfully realise the big goals and tasks set out by the CPV’s 13th National Congress, soon turning Việt Nam into a socialist-oriented high-income developed country; and will play an even more important role in peace, stability and prosperity in the region and the world.

3. The two sides hold that Việt Nam and China are both good neighbours and good friends sharing one strip of mountains and rivers, and good comrades and good partners with the same purpose, sharing a common destiny and making joint efforts for people’s happiness, wealthy and strong countries, and the noble cause of peace and development of mankind.

The two sides look back at the development of the relations of the two Parties and two countries. In the period of struggle for national independence and national liberation, the two Parties, States and peoples offered each other valuable and pure support. In the period of reform and door-opening, the two sides have stepped up the exchange of experiences, mutual beneficial cooperation, persisted in following the socialist path suitable to each country's situation, and gained historical development achievements. The two sides agree that the traditional friendship of being both comrades and brothers, which has been built and cultivated by President Hồ Chí Minh, Chairman Mao Zedong and other senior leaders, is a valuable asset of the two peoples, which should be further inherited, protected and promoted well.

Looking toward the future, the two Parties and countries need to persist with their forward direction, promote the unceasing development of socialism, and showcase the advantages and bright future of the socialist institution.

The two sides emphasise that to remain steadfast in the leadership of the Communist Party and persistent in following the socialist path suitable to the characteristics of each country's situation requires the strengthening of solidarity, cooperation, exchange, mutual learning, and jointly deepening the awareness of the rule on the ruling of the Communist Party, the rule on building socialism and the development rule of human society; and the consistent and creative application and development of Marxism-Leninism, promoting the cause of Party building and socialism of each Party to constantly develop and make efforts for the cause of peace and progress of mankind.

4. The two sides assess that the world situation is going through historical, profound and unpredictable changes and entering a new period of upheavals. The two Parties and countries need to persistently pursue their goals, ideals and missions of striving for people's happiness and human progress; persistently view and develop the bilateral relations from a strategic perspective with a long-term vision; uphold the motto of “friendly neighbourliness, comprehensive cooperation, long-term stability and future-oriented thinking” and the spirit of "good neighbours, good friends, good comrades, good partners", and promote the long-term, healthy and stable development of the Việt Nam-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership in the new era.

To that goal, the two sides need to enhance strategic exchanges and political trust, persist with equality and mutual respect, firmly grasp the right direction ahead of the Việt Nam - China relations; deepen mutually beneficial cooperation, promote harmony of interests, thus contributing to bringing happiness to people and improving their living standards; promote the tradition of friendship, strengthen exchanges between the two peoples, especially organising meetings and deepening understanding and bonds between young generations; properly handle disagreements on the basis of mutual understanding and respect, preserve the Việt Nam-China relations and peace and stability in the region, and create a good external environment for the development of both countries; strengthen coordination on international issues, join hands in responding to regional and global challenges, contribute positively to maintaining peace, and promote common development in the region and the world.

5.The two sides hold that the two Parties’ top leaders maintaining regular exchanges, orienting and guiding the Việt Nam-China relationship play an important strategic orienting role for the development of the relations between the two Parties and countries.

The two sides agree to continue to maintain and strengthen the good tradition of high-level exchanges between the two Parties and countries in such forms as mutual visits, sending special envoys, phone talks, exchange of letters and messages, annual meetings as well as meetings at multilateral forums, exchange of views on important issues in the bilateral relations as well as in the international and regional situation in a timely manner; give orientations and directions at a strategic level for the stable and healthy development of the Việt Nam-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership in the new era.

6. The two sides hold that the CPV and the CPC undertake the mission of leading the cause of socialism building in each country and perform the role of giving political orientation for the Việt Nam - China relations. In the new situation, the two Parties need to consolidate traditional advantages in cooperation and encourage agencies, organisations and localities of the two Parties and countries to deepen their exchanges and cooperation, contributing to protecting the Party and the socialist regime in each country and maintaining firm and long-term development of the Việt Nam - China relations.

The two sides agree to promote the overall directing and coordinating role of the high-level meeting mechanism between the two Parties and the coordinating role of the two Parties’ external relations agencies, continue to effectively implement the "Cooperation plan between the CPV and the CPC in 2021-2025" and “The plan for cooperation in personnel training between the CPV and the CPC in 2021-2025”, organise theoretical seminars between the two Parties, enhance exchanges and cooperation between agencies of the two Parties at the central level and Party organisations in localities, especially border provinces/regions, continue with exchanges in both theory and experience in Party building, national governance, prevention and control of corruption and negative phenomena; actively encourage friendly exchanges and cooperation between the Government and National Assembly of Việt Nam, and the Government and the National People's Congress of China, as well as between the Việt Nam Fatherland Front Central Committee and the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference.

The two sides consent to carry forward the role of the Steering Committee for Việt Nam – China Bilateral Cooperation and the master plan, and intensify exchanges and cooperation in fields such as diplomacy, national defence and security and law enforcement. They will also work to well implement the agreement on enhancing cooperation between the two Foreign Ministries in the new situation and maintain regular meetings between the two ministries' leaders and exchanges between their departments.

Defence cooperation is one of the pillars of the bilateral relationship. The two countries will further increase high-level meetings between their armies; conduct exchanges and cooperation activities such as the Border Defence Friendship Exchange, the Defence Strategic Dialogue, joint patrols in the Gulf of Tonkin between naval forces, and a hotline between the two defence ministries; deepen border guard cooperation, and promote joint land border patrols by border guards of the two countries.

The two sides will step up high-level exchanges between their law enforcement agencies, deepen cooperation in political security and law enforcement in various fields; closely coordinate in multilateral security issues. They will bring into full play such mechanisms as the Ministerial Conference on Crime Prevention and Control and the Deputy Ministerial Strategic Security Dialogue, promote cooperation in the fight against terrorism, "peaceful evolution", "colour revolution", drug crime, cybercrime, cross-border gambling, human trafficking and high-tech crime as well as in immigration management and tracing wanted criminals. The two sides will accelerate the negotiation and signing of a Việt Nam – China agreement on the transfer of sentenced persons, a Việt Nam – China agreement on cooperation in crime prevention and control, and a plan on cooperation in illegal immigration prevention and control between the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security and the Chinese National Immigration Administration.

The two sides agree to continue consolidating and enhancing legal and judicial cooperation in order to create a legal basis to boost their comprehensive cooperation in all fields. They will work together to deepen collaboration in law enforcement at sea between their coast guards, properly handle emerging incidents at sea and maintain security and stability at sea.

7.The two sides stress that Việt Nam and China persist with the socialist path and the essential goal of bringing prosperous development and happiness to their people; the two countries should make use of the advantages in close geographical proximity and mutually complementary industries, and enhance substantive and effective cooperation in all fields to better meet the interests of their people.

(1) The two sides agree to actively promote connectivity of their development strategies, accelerate discussion on and the signing of a cooperation plan between the two governments on promoting connectivity between the “Two corridors, one belt” Framework and the “Belt and Road” Initiative, roll out cooperation in production capacity, infrastructure construction and transport connectivity, and early complete the evaluation of the Lào Cai – Hà Nội – Hải Phòng standard gauge railway planning.

(2) The two sides hold that e-commerce is an important field in bilateral economic-trade cooperation, and agree to continue well implementing the Memorandum of Understanding on enhancing e-commerce cooperation between Việt Nam’s Ministry of Industry and Trade and China’s Ministry of Commerce, bring into full play the role of the working group on e-commerce, increase the exchange of policy and sharing of experience in developing cross-border e-commerce, promote collaboration between logistics firms, study enhancing electronic payment cooperation between banks and national payments switches, improve capacity for micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises so as to expand commercial channels and new investments through e-commerce. China will continue to expand the consumption of outstanding, high-quality products of Việt Nam through e-commerce promotion activities.

(3) The two sides agree to apply practical measures to reduce trade imbalance between the two countries, increase the export and import of high-quality farm produce and food products of both countries. The Chinese side will actively speed up the process of market opening for Việt Nam’s sweet potato, citrus fruits, swiftlet nest and some agricultural and fishery products. The Vietnamese side will actively speed up the process of market opening for Chinese milk.

The two sides hold that ensuring pandemic prevention and control means ensuring the customs clearance for goods, and agree to bring into play the role of the joint mechanism to handle congestions at border gates and cooperate in pandemic prevention and control, maintain smooth trade activities at border gates with the premise of ensuring pandemic prevention and control, so as to ensure the goods supply chain and facilitate customs clearance; continue to intensify collaboration in preventing and fighting drug crime and the illegal trade of animals facing the threat of extinction, implement the joint regional programme “Operation Mekong Dragon”, to ensure the safe, healthy, balanced and smooth development of bilateral trade.

The Chinese side supports Việt Nam’s trade promotion offices in Chonqing and Hangzhou in playing an active role in economic-trade cooperation between the two countries. China supports Việt Nam’s establishment of other trade promotion offices in China, and welcomes Việt Nam’s participation in the fifth China International Import Expo.

(4) The Vietnamese side is ready to create favourable conditions for businesses of the two countries to promote cooperation in investment and economics-trade. China encourages qualified Chinese enterprises to invest in Việt Nam based on market and trade principles.

(5) The two sides are willing to well implement the MoU on enhancing cooperation to ensure supply chains between Việt Nam’s Ministry of Industry and Trade and China’s Ministry of Commerce, and promote safe, stable production chains and supply chains between the two countries.

(6) In order to promote the import-export of goods, increase trade value between the two countries, the two sides agree to push for and facilitate cooperation in aviation, land and railway transport; early hold negotiations on amending the 1992 Việt Nam – China Border Railway Agreement; and support their railway companies to expand cooperation on increasing the volume of Vietnamese goods transported by railway via China.

(7) The two sides will continue to uphold the role of the Việt Nam – China Joint Committee on Agriculture and the Việt Nam – China Joint Committee for Fishery in the Gulf of Tonkin, intensify substantive cooperation in such fields as cultivation, farm produce processing, pest control, and release of young fish and protection of aquatic resources in the Gulf of Tonkin, and deepen investment cooperation in agriculture. The two sides agree to push for early negotiations for the signing of a new agreement on fishery cooperation in the Gulf of Tonkin; reach consensus on an agreement on search and rescue at sea and another on establishing a hotline on incidents in Việt Nam – China fishing activities at sea, and agree to early sign those agreements.

[The two sides agree on] Increasing collaboration in sharing meteorological and hydrological data of the Hồng (Red) River – Yuan River, Ky Cung River – Zuojiang, Mekong – Lancang River and other international rivers to help enhance capacity in preventing drought and flooding; Promoting cooperation in the use and protection of water resources in a balanced and appropriate manner in the framework of the Mekong – Lancang cooperation mechanism, and working together to enhance the level of safe, effective and sustainable use of water resources.

(8) The two sides will continue to push ahead with negotiations for the signing of a Việt Nam – China medical cooperation agreement, collaborate in sharing information, experience in biomedical and pharmaceutical sciences for COVID-19 prevention and control, well implement the cooperation project on prevention and control of cross-border infectious diseases in the Mekong-Lancang region.

(9) The two sides are willing to make the best use of the Việt Nam – China Land Border Joint Committee, and the Việt Nam – China Cooperation Committee for Management of Land Border Gates, continue to well implement legal documents on the Việt Nam – China land border; intensify security and order control in border areas, ensuring both disease prevention and control and facilitation of customs clearance at the border; go ahead with reopening border gates/ crossings, promote the construction of cross-border infrastructure, with a focus on discussing and reaching agreement on a plan to connect the railway between Lào Cai station (Việt Nam) and Hekou North station (China); maintain good order and promote development in border areas. The two sides agree to push ahead with the implementation of the agreement on cooperation in protection and exploitation of tourism resources of Bản Giốc Waterfall (Việt Nam)- Detian Waterfall (China), strive to early put it into pilot operation, thus building a model for cross-border and green tourism.

(10) The two sides agree to actively seek exchanges and cooperation in such fields as green development, climate change response, digital economy, etc, thus creating more growth points for Việt Nam – China cooperation.

(11) The two sides agree to continue making good use of the role of the Việt Nam – China Joint Committee on Science and Technology Cooperation; actively promote scientific-technological cooperation, joint research and technological demonstration; encourage the exchange of delegations at all levels to deepen cooperative ties in the above-mentioned fields.

(12) The two sides agree to continue following and implementing common perceptions of high-ranking leaders and the Global Development Initiative, actively research more cooperative projects to stimulate the economy and benefit people’s life.

8. Both sides agree to increase people-to-people friendship exchange, and education on Việt Nam – China friendship, thus raising mutual understanding between the two peoples, especially young generations.

They also agree to well implement the Việt Nam – China cultural and tourism cooperation plan, in line with the two countries’ pandemic prevention policy, promote the exchange of all-level delegations on culture and tourism, boost the tourism sectors’ recovery and healthy development, and enhance cooperation in cultural industry. The Chinese side welcomes and supports Việt Nam’s establishment of a cultural centre in China, while the Vietnamese side supports the operation of the Chinese Cultural Centre in Hà Nội.

The two sides consent to well carry out the Việt Nam – China education cooperation agreement, encourage sending students to study in each other’s country. The Chinese side appreciates Vietnamese students’ return to China to study, and welcomes Vietnamese students who wish to return to school on the basis of the implementation of pandemic prevention and control. The Chinese side announces the provision of no less than 1,000 government scholarships for Việt Nam, and no less than 1,000 other scholarships for Chinese language teachers, and personnel training for Vietnam.

Both sides will continue to organise friendship activities and cultural exchanges, such as Việt Nam – China youth friendship meeting, Việt Nam – China People’s Forum, border people’s festival, encourage the two countries’ localities, especially border provinces/regions, to boost friendship exchanges and cooperation for mutual benefit. They are willing to increase the exchange of press, media and reporters of the two countries, thus strengthening Việt Nam – China friendship, and creating a social foundation and public opinion for bilateral ties’ development.

9. The two sides conduct sincere and frank in-depth exchanges on issues at sea; hold that satisfactorily controlling disagreements, maintaining peace and stability in the South China Sea (known in Việt Nam as the East Sea) is extremely important; and agree to properly handle issues at sea, contributing to long-term peace and security in the region.

They agree to continue to adhere to important common perceptions reached between leaders of the two parties and countries, and the Agreement on basic principles guiding the settlement of sea-related issues between Việt Nam and China; effectively use the government-level negotiating mechanism on the two countries’ border; through consultations and negotiations, discuss temporary, transitional solutions that do not affect stances and policies of each side; and seek basic long-term solutions acceptable to both sides.

They agree to promote discussions on cooperation for development at sea and the delimitation of the sea area beyond the mouth of the Gulf of Tonkin, speed up the two above-said matters to soon reach substantive progress. They are willing to continue carrying out cooperation in less sensitive fields at sea; discuss the expansion of cooperation at sea in the Tonkin Gulf on the basis of meeting practical benefit of both sides.

They agree to continue to promote the full and effective implementation of the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea (DOC), and on the basis of consultation, consensus, soon reach a substantive and effective Code of Conduct in the South China Sea (COC) in accordance with international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS); well control disagreements at sea, without actions that complicate the situation and expand disputes; and maintain peace, stability in the South China Sea and promote cooperation at sea.

10. The Vietnamese side reaffirms its adherence to the "One China" policy, supports the peaceful development of cross-strait relations and China’s great cause of reunification, and resolutely opposes any dividing act for "independent Taiwan" in all forms and consistently advocates the principle of non-interference in internal affairs of countries. Việt Nam does not develop any state-level relations with Taiwan. The Chinese side highly values Việt Nam’s stance.

11. The two sides hold that the regional and global situation is evolving rapidly, complicatedly and unpredictably, tensions in hot spots are escalating, traditional and non-traditional security challenges are intertwined, and multilateralism, economic globalisation, global peace and development are facing a range of great difficulties and challenges. The international community needs to make joint efforts for peace, cooperation and development, giving more stability and positive energy to the world.

The two sides stress that development is the guarantee of security, the key to addressing tough problems and bringing happiness to the people. The Vietnamese side supports and stands ready to participate in the Global Development Initiative with appropriate content and manner, and make joint efforts with other parties to contribute to the implementation of the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. The two sides agree to reinforce cooperation in international and regional frameworks like the World Trade Organization (WTO), the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC), China-ASEAN and Mekong-Lancang; well implement the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement; boost regional economic links and encourage countries to develop together. The Vietnamese side backs China's bid to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) and its contributions to promoting economic and trade cooperation in Asia-Pacific.

The two sides emphasise that security is the premise for development. Việt Nam recognises China's Global Security Initiative on the basis of the goals and principles of the UN Charter. Việt Nam is willing to work with China and concerned partners to maintain long-term peace and security in the world. The two sides agree to step up cooperation within the framework of the UN, maintain exchanges and closely coordinate in international and regional issues of shared concern. (The two sides) persistently implement and uphold multilateralism, jointly protect international justice, and observe the UN Charter and international law.

The two sides advocate that countries hold exchange and cooperate in the human rights issue on the basis of equality and mutual respect, and promote dialogue and international cooperation in the issue without politicising it.

12. During the visit, the two sides sign a cooperation agreement between the CPV Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations and the CPC Central Committee’s International Liaison Commission; a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation between the CPV Central Committee’s Commission for Internal Affairs and the CPC Central Committee’s Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission; an MoU on friendship cooperation for the 2022-2027 period between the Việt Nam Union of Friendship Organisations and the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries; an MoU on cooperation between the Vietnamese and Chinese Ministries of Justice; an MoU on cooperation in the field of ecology and environment between Việt Nam’s Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment and China’s Ministry of Ecology and Environment; an MoU between Việt Nam’s Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) and China’s Ministry of Commerce on strengthening cooperation to ensure the Việt Nam – China supply chain; a plan on cultural and tourism cooperation between Việt Nam’s Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism and China’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism for the 2023-2027 period; an MoU between the General Department of Việt Nam Customs, Việt Nam’s Ministry of Finance, and the General Administration of Customs of China (GACC) on building priority areas for collaboration; an MoU between MoIT and GACC on food safety in Việt Nam – China bilateral trade; a protocol on phytosanitary requirements for fresh bananas exported from Việt Nam to China between Việt Nam’s Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and GACC; an MoU on cooperation between Hà Nội, the capital of Việt Nam, and Beijing, the capital of China; an MoU between MoIT and the People's Government of China’s Yunnan province on increasing cooperation in trade and economy; an MoU on increasing exchange and cooperation in the field of state assets and state enterprises between Việt Nam’s Commission for the Management of State Capital at Enterprises and China’s State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission.

13. The two sides share the view that the official visit to China by Party General Secretary Trọng is a success, positively contributing to strengthening the solidarity and traditional friendship between Việt Nam and China, enhancing and deepening the Việt Nam – China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership in the new era, and promoting peace, stability and prosperous development in the region and the world. The two Parties and peoples are delighted at these achievements.

Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng thanks Party General Secretary and President of China Xi Jinping, the Party, Government and people of China for their respectful, warm and friendly welcome; and invites Party General Secretary and President of China Xi Jinping to soon visit Việt Nam again. Party General Secretary and President of China Xi Jinping expresses his thanks and accepts the invitation with pleasure.” — VNS