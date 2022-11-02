Việt Nam, Denmark celebrate 50 years of diplomatic ties

VIETNAM, November 2 - HÀ NỘI — A ceremony marking the 50th anniversary of Việt Nam – Denmark diplomatic relations (1971-2021) was held in Hà Nội on November 1 within the framework of the official visit to Việt Nam by Danish Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary Elizabeth.

Speaking at the event, Crown Prince Frederik expressed his delight at the positive development of the bilateral friendship and cooperation, adding that his visit, with the participation of a large number of businesses, aims to exchange ideas with Vietnamese partners on how to support the country in sustainable development and create a new motivation for investment collaboration between the two business communities.

Mentioning the targets of carbon emission reduction and clean energy transition, he said he believes that Denmark will always be a companion of Việt Nam towards sustainable and green growth goals.

Vice President Võ Thị Ánh Xuân said that the bilateral diplomatic relations which have over the past half a century laid the first bricks in the building of bilateral cooperation have shifted from a traditional development cooperation relationship to an equal and mutually beneficial partnership.

Việt Nam and Denmark have become truly reliable, dynamic and effective partners, she stressed, expressing her belief that the two countries will continue to strengthen cooperation in both bilateral and multilateral aspects to jointly solve challenges, for a world of peace, stability, justice and sustainability, meeting the aspirations and interests of the two peoples as well as the international community. — VNS