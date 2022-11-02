Global Cement Mixer Market Is Expected to Reach $24.3 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Increase in investments by governments, majorly in developing countries for the construction of new infrastructures such as roads, dams, tunnels, and residential & commercial buildings, and advancement in technology drive the growth of the global cement mixer market. Based on region, the market in Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2021 and is likely to maintain its dominance during the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global cement mixer market generated $14.2 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $24.3 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $14.2 Billion Market Size in 2031 $24.3 Billion CAGR 5.5% No. of Pages in Report 262 Segments Covered Type, Capacity, Application, and Region Drivers Increase in commercial and residential construction Rise in the demand for roads, highways, bridges, and tunnels. Increase in investments made by governments, majorly in developing countries for the construction of new infrastructure Advancement in technology Opportunities Introduction of advanced trucks and electric-operated drums and engines which help conserve the environment Restraints High cost of cement mixers and their need for regular maintenance for smooth operations.

Covid-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic caused a decline in the growth of the global cement mixer market, creating a mass disruption for buyers as well as sellers.

Production of many products in the cement mixer market was halted, owing to lockdowns and enforcement of strict rules by governments worldwide.

However, the number of COVID-19 cases came down with the introduction of vaccines, which led to the reopening of cement mixer companies at their full-scale capacities. This is expected to help the market recover by the end of 2022.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global cement mixer market based on type, capacity, application, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped into achieve growth in the coming years.



Based on type, the stationary segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than half of the global cement mixer market. However, the portable segment is likely to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period and is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.0% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on capacity, the 5-10 cubic meters segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global cement mixer market, and would rule the roost through 2031. However, the upto 5 cubic meters segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period. The report also provides an analysis of the more than 10 cubic meters segment.

Based on application, the non-residential segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the global cement mixer market, and would maintain its dominance through 2031. The same segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. The report also provides an analysis of the residential segment.

Based on region, the market in Asia-Pacific was the largest in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the global cement mixer market share, and is likely to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The same region is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2031. The other regions analyzed in the study include Europe, North America, and LAMEA.

Leading Players:

Leading players of the global cement mixer market analyzed in the research include The Volvo Group, KYB Corporation, Liebherr-International AG, Navister Inc., Oshkosh Corporation, SANY Group, Schwing Stetter GmbH, Sinotruk Limited, Tata Motors Limited, Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd., Terex Corporation, BHS-Sonthofen GmbH, XCMG Construction Machinery Co. Ltd., Anhui Hualing Automobile Group Co. Ltd. (CAMC), Akona Engineering Pvt. Ltd., Lino Sella World, and Caterpillar Inc.

The report analyzes these key players of the global cement mixer market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.

