UV Tape Market Size Worth $1.0 Billion by 2031 | CAGR: 7.6%: AMR

Rise in investments in building infrastructure in countries such as the U.S., China, Japan, Mexico, and India drives the growth of the global UV tape market. By application, the electronics and semiconductors segment held the major share in 2021. By region, however, the Asia-Pacific region would cite the fastest CAGR by 2031.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global UV tape market was estimated at $0.5 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $1.0 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 7.6% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $0.5 Billion Market Size in 2031 $1.0 Billion CAGR 7.6% No. of Pages in Report 310 Segments Covered Product Type, Application, and Region. Drivers Rise in investments in building infrastructure in countries such as the U.S., China, Japan, Mexico, and India Opportunities Growing utilization of UV tapes in the medical and electronics industries Restraints Strict government norms & regulations on the polyolefin, PVC, PET based UV tape products



The outbreak of the pandemic impacted the global UV tape market negatively, as there was a steep decline in demand for UV tapes from several industry verticals.

However, the market started regaining its shape, as soon as the global situation started getting back on track.

The global UV tape market is analyzed across segments such as product type, application, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

Based on product type, the polyethylene terephthalate-based UV tape segment contributed to more than two-fifths of the global market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. At the same time, the polyolefin-based UV tape segment would showcase the fastest CAGR of 8.0% throughout the forecast period. The Polyvinyl Chloride based UV tape segment is also discussed in the study.

By application, the electronics and semiconductors segment garnered the highest share in 2021, generating more than one-third of the global market. The same segment would also project the fastest CAGR of 8.1% from 2022 to 2031. The other segments analyzed through the report include automotive, flexographic printing, and building & construction.

Based on region, the market across Asia-Pacific generated nearly half of the total market revenue in 2021, and is anticipated to retain the lion’s share by 2031. The same region would also manifest the fastest CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period. The other regions studied in the report include North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global UV tape market report include BASF SE, DuPont, Lintec of America Inc., Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., H.B.Fuller, Henkel AG and Co. KGAA, The 3M Company, Loadpoint, Minitron Elektronik GmbH, Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Nitto Denko Corporation, Pantech Tape Co. Ltd., Scapa, SPS Europe Inc., and Xiamen Aerchs Tape Solution Co. Ltd. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance, product portfolio, operating segments, and developments by the top players.

