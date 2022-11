Bath & Body Works Appoints Global Personal Care and Beauty Industry Veteran Gina Boswell as Chief Executive Officer

Boswell Brings 30+ Years of Experience Across Global Brands

/EIN News/ -- COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE: BBWI) today announced that the Company’s Board of Directors has voted unanimously to appoint Gina Boswell Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board, effective December 1, 2022. Sarah E. Nash, who has served as Executive Chair of the Board since February 2022 and interim Chief Executive Officer since May 2022, will remain Executive Chair through the end of the Company’s fiscal year on January 28, 2023, at which time she will transition back to Chair of the Board.



Ms. Boswell has more than 30 years of experience, including extensive beauty and personal care leadership roles at global companies such as Unilever, Alberto Culver Company and The Estee Lauder Companies. She brings deep expertise in sales, marketing, brand-building, and business development and strategy, along with strong operational experience and a demonstrated track record of delivering successful business outcomes. Known as a values-based leader, Ms. Boswell has led large cross-functional teams both domestically and internationally with a strong focus on team building.

Ms. Nash commented, “Gina is a proven leader of global businesses with decades of beauty and personal care industry experience and an impressive track record of driving profitable growth. Gina’s customer-centric mindset, multi-channel expertise and passion for building high-performance cultures make her the ideal leader for Bath & Body Works’ next growth chapter. The Board is confident that her industry knowledge and collective skillset will help the Company in continuing to enhance our omni approach, executing our merchandising initiatives, and accelerating growth across channels, categories and regions to ultimately drive enhanced value for shareholders.”

Ms. Boswell said, “I am both honored and excited to join Bath & Body Works and lead the Company at such a dynamic time. I see tremendous potential to leverage the Company’s deep customer connections, significant product innovation capabilities and vertically integrated supply chain to advance Bath & Body Works’ growth and drive shareholder value. I look forward to partnering with the Board, leadership team and the talented associates across the organization to build on and accelerate the Company’s leadership as a global omnichannel personal care and home fragrance brand.”

Gina Boswell

From 2011 to 2019, Ms. Boswell served in three distinct roles of increasing responsibility at Unilever. First as Executive Vice President, Personal Care North America, she led a multi-billion dollar portfolio comprised of hair care, deodorant, skin cleansing and skin care where she had responsibility for over 20 personal care brands, including Dove, Axe, Vaseline, Tresemme, Suave and Degree. During that time, she successfully grew the haircare category to achieve U.S. market share leadership for the first time, and helped establish a true beauty and personal care culture. From there she was tapped to lead Unilever UK & Ireland, with full P&L responsibility across all personal care, home care and food/refreshment categories. Her most recent role was President, Customer Development for Unilever U.S.A., where she led multi-billion dollar revenue delivery across all channels, customers and categories for Unilever’s largest market. Ms. Boswell joined Unilever through the acquisition and successful integration of Alberto Culver Company, where she served as President of Global Brands and led all brand development activities, including global marketing, R&D, consumer insights and package design. Earlier in her career, Ms. Boswell held leadership and business development roles at Avon Products, Inc., Ford Motor Company and The Estee Lauder Companies.

Ms. Boswell has extensive public and private company board experience and has served as a board member of the Retail Industry Leaders Association (RILA). She has been recognized as a “Woman to Watch” by Advertising Age and “50 Most Influential People in Beauty” by Women’s Wear Daily. She is a summa cum laude graduate of Boston University and received her MBA from Yale University.

ABOUT BATH & BODY WORKS:

Home of America’s Favorite Fragrances®, Bath & Body Works is a global leader in personal care and home fragrance, including the #1 selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap. Powered by agility and innovation, the company’s predominantly U.S.-based supply chain enables the company to deliver quality, on-trend luxuries at affordable prices. Bath & Body Works serves and delights customers however and wherever they want to shop, from welcoming, in-store experiences at more than 1,770 company-operated Bath & Body Works locations in the U.S. and Canada and more than 360 international franchised locations to an online storefront at bathandbodyworks.com.

