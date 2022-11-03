McClatchy Empowers Advertisers By Launching New Self-Service Platform
Today, McClatchy announced its partnership with DanAds, in developing McClatchy Ad Manager, a new self-service platform for advertisers of all sizes
Our Ad Manager platform allows advertisers to reach a larger, targeted audience and control all aspects of their advertising budget.”SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, McClatchy, one of the largest media companies in the United States with over 80 million unique visitors, announced its partnership with DanAds, in developing McClatchy Ad Manager, a new self-service platform for advertisers that has launched initially in select markets with more to follow soon.
During the past year McClatchy has expedited its quest for fully-integrated marketing solutions, setting the goal of developing innovative digital platforms streamlining its business processes. The just-released McClatchy Ad Manager supports that goal by providing advertisers with access to premium ad space for McClatchy’s numerous news and information sites via a one-stop-shop environment.
As a digital-forward tool, the McClatchy Ad Manager is a customizable and automated solution simplifying and upleveling the ad buying process. By utilizing this centralized marketplace small- and medium-sized businesses can now fully harness the power of local marketing that also speaks to a national audience. It simultaneously offers advertisers expanded coverage and full autonomy over their buying process.
“Our Ad Manager platform allows advertisers to reach a larger, targeted audience and control all aspects of their advertising budget,” said Jane Howard, Senior VP of Advertising at McClatchy. “With features like real-time campaign reporting, instant access to ad placements and brand-safe content alignment, it's a holistic approach to marketing that is perfect for new and existing customers.”
Building upon DanAds’ leading technology, the McClatchy Ad Manager will give advertisers immediate access to McClatchy’s 50+ dynamic brands in both the print and digital spaces which includes premier local news coverage from The Sacramento Bee, The Kansas City Star, and The Charlotte Observer along with The Fort Worth Star-Telegram, The Raleigh News & Observer, and more.
About McClatchy
At McClatchy we live our mission of delivering high-quality journalism every day. The McClatchy name is synonymous with staying power, next-level resilience, and tenacious pursuit of stories that matter to our readers. In the process we’ve created connections solidifying our deeply-rooted commitment to the crucial role local journalism plays in our communities. We’ve extended our unique local and regional reach, relevance, and resources by forging strong partnerships fostering the creation of innovative, digital-forward solutions. It’s our privilege to serve–and engage with–over 75 million unique visitors who come to us first for their news and information. We’re the McClatchy news organization. Moving Forward. Faster. Connect with us on social media or at mcclatchy.com.
About DanAds
DanAds is the leading provider of self-serve advertising technology, connecting ad sellers (publishers) directly with advertisers of any size through a fully automated ad sales platform. DanAds provides publishers with their own branded platform, allowing them to dramatically reduce manual administration and monetize their valuable user data. With the help of DanAds, all ad buyers can get access to premium advertising space independent of brand and budget, without expensive middlemen.
DanAds was founded in 2013 by CEO, Istvan Beres, and EVP Sales, Peo Persson. Headquartered in Stockholm, with offices in New York, London, and Warsaw, DanAds serves clients of all sizes on a global scale, including some of the world's leading traditional publishers such as The Washington Post and Bloomberg Media as well as some of the largest UGC (user-generated content) platforms and globally known brands such as Tripadvisor, Roku, Philips and SoundCloud. Learn more on www.DanAds.com.
