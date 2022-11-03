Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,677 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 288,157 in the last 365 days.

Biocide Systems Triumphs in Chloride Dioxide Technology Patent Infringement Lawsuit

The automotive industry disruptor will share more details at the 2022 SEMA show, November 1-4 in Booth #54165

As an industry disruptor, this has simply made us even stronger. In fact, we just signed a deal for distribution with a major retail chain,”
— Biocide Systems™ CEO/co-founder, Juan Carlos.
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- California-based SMM Distributors LLC and SMM Manufacturing Inc., which operate as Biocide Systems™, today announced that it has prevailed in an infringement fight with PureLine Treatment Systems LLC. The fight was over patents on a method to generate chlorine dioxide gas (ClO2). Biocide Systems serves the automotive, janitorial supply, hospitality, and lodging industries with deodorizing eco-friendly solutions using CIO2.

PureLine sued in May 2020, claiming that one of SMM's products, Room Shocker, infringed the two patents, which are directed to a simple and safe way to create a high yield of chlorine dioxide gas, according to the opinion. In its suit, PureLine said chlorine dioxide can be used to disinfect drinking water and clear airborne odors. Its products are used worldwide for water treatment, according to the suit. District Judge Philip S. Gutierrez granted summary judgment of noninfringement to California-based SMM Distributors LLC and SMM Manufacturing Inc., which operate as Biocide Systems. The judge agreed with SMM that its products are not "blended" as the PureLine patents require, and so they cannot infringe.

The patents-in-suit are U.S. Patent Nos. 8,540,895; and 9,834,443. The case is PureLine Treatment Systems LLC v. SMM Distributors LLC, case number 2:20-cv-04440, in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California.

According to Edward A. Pennington of Smith Gambrell & Russell LLP, who represents SMM, the ruling was a welcome development. "It is very satisfying to see a smaller 'David' defendant prevail against a larger 'Goliath' plaintiff," Pennington said. "Credit goes to SMM for sticking with their defense and refusing to take a license on a patent they didn't infringe."

Biocide Systems ClO2 Products such as Auto Shocker™ Room Shocker™, RV Shocker™, and Marine Shocker™ are widely accepted as the new "green” and very effective method of successfully eliminating severe odors.

During the lawsuit Biocide Systems continued its expansion and brought on invaluable clients in the Automotive and RV channels with their Bio-Shocker™ line of branded ClO2-based products. Valuable retail giants and distributors, as well as clients in the automotive industry and RV channels that now sell Biocide System’s branded ClO2-based product include Amazon, Home Depot, Keystone Automotive, Weisser Distributing, Matco Tools, ESI, Cewey.com, Duluth Trading Company, and most recently, Walmart.

"It is sad to see the number of great companies with important products and hardworking employees that end up failing as they do not have the resources to fight these types of legal challenges. Fortunately, we were the first to market, are the most recognized brand in the chlorine dioxide gas space, and continue to grow. As an industry disruptor, this has simply made us even stronger. In fact, we just signed a deal for distribution with a major retail chain,” said Biocide Systems™ CEO/co-founder, Juan Carlos.

“We were not overly concerned and felt we would triumph because our Chlorine Dioxide delivery system technology is known to be far superior to anything on the market. We are also very fortunate to have a stellar legal team in Smith, Gambrell & Russell, LLP, headed up by the senior lead council and partner Ed Pennington and Associate Sean T.C. Phelan", said Spencer Blua, Biocide Systems C.F.O.

Biocide Systems is now quickly expanding with other retail giants and distributors.

Biocide Systems™ co-founders Juan Carlos Baselli and Spencer Blua will be available to discuss the lawsuit as well as their product, Auto Shocker™ the safest and most effective product currently on the market for removing offensive smells from vehicles, during the 2022 SEMA Show, November 1-4, at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

About Biocide Systems™
For more information, visit: www.biocidesystems.com

Sara Callahan
Carter West Public Relations
+1 949-742-0477
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Biocide Systems Triumphs in Chloride Dioxide Technology Patent Infringement Lawsuit

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Chemical Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Consumer Goods, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.