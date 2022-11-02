Rahul Siddharth COO Proctortrack | Verificient presents Moodle webinar ‘Why Switching to Proctortrack matters’
Proctortrack is a strategic proctoring partner for Moodle exams since long. This webinar will showcase the vital features of Moodle/Proctortrack partnership.NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The leading proctoring solution ‘Proctortrack’ is all set to present a webinar focusing on its long-standing collaboration with Moodle. The webinar ‘Why Switching to Proctortrack Matters for Moodle’ is scheduled for November 3 @ 12 pm EST. Pre-registration is required to attend the same. The agenda will include how students cheat on exams, industry technologies, case studies, research & development, and types of proctoring.
Webinar: Why Switching to Proctortrack Matters for Moodle
with Rahul Siddharth, COO of Proctortrack
Thursday, November 3 at 12 pm EST
Registration Link >
With the broad and highly customizable product range, Proctortrack delivers high-value exam integrity for K12 and higher education with its live, automated and in-classroom proctoring solutions.
By using quick webhooks and LTI scripts, Proctortrack seamlessly and easily integrates with Moodle and creates highly secure testing environments. Proctortrack is equipped with versatile APIs that help it to offer custom integration with Moodle through LTI or third-party assessment platforms.
“ Proctortrack make sure that along with the exam security, it also offers ease of usage. Students can use their existing Moodle credentials to take their proctored exams in Moodle LMS. Especially, our single sign-on approach has been applauded by students, " says Rahul Siddharth, COO/Co-founder, Proctortrack.
About Proctortrack
Proctortrack offers the world’s most comprehensive live and automated proctoring solutions to deliver quality and price leadership at scale. Proctortrack provides six unique levels of proctoring:
1. ProctorLock - Robust Browser Lock
2. ProctorAuto - Automated Proctoring with AI
3. Proctortrack - Automated Proctoring with AI and Human QA Review
4. ProctorLive - Live Proctoring with AI (Standard + Premium)
5. ProctorDIY - Do-It-Yourself Live Proctoring Solutions
6. ProctorTA - On-Campus In-Classroom Proctoring
Visit www.proctortrack.com
