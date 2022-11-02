Insights Into The Global Dermatitis Market 2022-2031 Forecast Period

Dermatitis Drugs Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Dermatitis Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, November 2, 2022

As per The Business Research Company's "Dermatitis Global Market Report 2022”, the dermatitis market grew from $5.92 billion in 2021 to $6.4 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The dermatitis market is expected to grow to $7.75 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.9%. Growth in the atopic dermatitis market is primarily driven by the increasing global prevalence of the disease.

Key Trends In The Dermatitis Market

The dermatitis market has witnessed a trend of increasing Mergers and Acquisitions (M&As), done with the purpose of business expansion and increasing visibility. M&As are playing a significant role in today's world and are assumed to expand this market in the years to come. The vendors in this industry are focusing on collaboration and partnerships to expand their portfolio and improve their market presence. Companies are also strategically making M&As reduce competition and increase the scalability of their business.

Overview Of The Dermatitis Market

The dermatitis market consists of sales of dermatitis drugs such as corticosteroids, calcineurin inhibitors, and PDE4 inhibitors which are used to cure inflammation of the outer layer of the body, characterized by itchy rashes on swollen and reddened skin. Some of the major dermatitis drugs include Triamcinolone, Clobetasol, Betamethasone, Hydrocortisone, Fluocinonide, and Clobex.

Dermatitis Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Drug Class: Corticosteroids, Emollients/Moisturizers, Antihistamines, Calcineurin Inhibitors, Antibiotics, Immunomodulators, Interleukin Inhibitors

• By Distribution Channel: Hospital, Retail Pharmacies, Drug Stores, Online Or Mail Pharmacies

• By Route Of Application: Topical, Oral, Injectable

• By Application: Cancer, Blood Disorders, Chronic Diseases, Infectious Diseases

• By Geography: The global dermatitis market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as LEO Pharma A/S, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Sanofi S.A., Bayer HealthCare, Encore Dermatology Inc., Meda Pharmaceuticals, Allergan Plc. (Republic of Ireland) and Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Dermatitis Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides an overview of dermatitis global market.

