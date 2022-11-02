Connected Healthcare Global Market Estimated To Grow At 28% Rate

Connected Healthcare Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Connected Healthcare Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

As per The Business Research Company's "Connected Healthcare Global Market Report 2022”, the connected healthcare market is expected to grow from $78.65 billion in 2021 to $99.87 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.98%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The connected healthcare market is expected to reach $266.69 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 27.83%. The growing integration of IT in healthcare is significantly contributing to the growth of the connected healthcare market.

Overview Of The Connected Healthcare Market

The connected healthcare market consists of sales of connected healthcare products and services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) combining health, technology, and mobile telecommunications. Connected healthcare enables hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare service providers to provide care remotely. It also ensures that doctors, patients, and family members have access to critical health information.

Connected Healthcare Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: e-Prescription, mHealth Services, mHealth Devices

• By Function: Remote Patient Monitoring, Clinical Monitoring, Telemedicine, Other Functions

• By Application: Monitoring Applications, Diagnosis And Treatment, Education And Awareness, Healthcare Management, Wellness And Prevention

• By End Users: Hospitals And Clinics, Home Monitoring

• By Geography: The global connected healthcare market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Allscripts Healthcare, LLC, Cerner Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., IBM Corporation, AirStrip, AgaMatrix, AliveCor, Inc., Apple Inc, Athenahealth Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, GE Healthcare, Medtronic, Microsoft Corporation, Qualcomm, SAP, Oracle, Accenture, Honeywell Life Care Solutions, Persistent Systems, Sanofi and Vivify Health, Inc.

Connected Healthcare Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of connected healthcare global market. The market report gives connected healthcare global market analysis, connected healthcare global market size, connected healthcare global market growth drivers, connected healthcare global market segmentation, connected healthcare market major players, connected healthcare market growth across geographies, and connected healthcare market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The connected healthcare market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

