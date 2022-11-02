Global Property Management Software Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Property management software Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

As per The Business Research Company's "Property Management Software Global Market Report 2022”, the property management software market is expected to grow from $1.69 billion in 2021 to $1.76 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.39%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The property management software market is expected to reach $2.18 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.40%. The increasing investments in smart cities is expected to propel the growth of the property management software market size during the forecast period.

Key Trends In The Property Management Software Market

Artificial intelligence (AI) enabled applications in the property management software market is a key trend gaining popularity in the market. Artificial intelligence (AI) enabled applications assist real estate companies in marketing campaigns, managing property portfolios, leasing, accounting, operations, and many other functions.

Overview Of The Property Management Software Market

The property management software market consists of sales of property management software by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used by property managers and property owners to maintain and organise their rental properties, accounts, renters, owners, and financials. Property management software reduces the amount of manual effort required for rent collection, maintenance and repair scheduling, and tenant and resident tracking.

Property Management Software Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

Forecast period: Historical and Future

By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

By Type: Enterprise Solutions, Application Development, Migration and Maintenance Services, Design Services

By Enterprise Size: Large Enterprise, Small & Medium Enterprise

By End-Use Industry: Automotive, Education, Government, Healthcare, IT and Telecom, Manufacturing

By Geography: The property management software global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major Market Players such as AppFolio, Inc., Console Australia Pty Ltd, CORELOGIC, Entrata, Inc., InnQuest Software, IQware Inc., RealPage, Inc., Yardi Systems Inc, Buildium, Innago, Spacewell (MCS Solutions Pvt Ltd), ManageCasa, Planon, Jones Lang LaSalle IP, Inc., Tenant Cloud and Rent Manager

Trends, Opportunities, Strategies And So Much More.

The market report analyzes property management software market size, property management software global market growth drivers, property management software market share, property management software market segments, property management software global market major players, property management software global market growth across geographies, property management software market trends and property management software global market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

