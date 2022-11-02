Oncology Devices Global Market Estimated To Grow At 19% Rate

Oncology Devices Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

As per The Business Research Company's "Oncology Devices Global Market Report 2022”, the oncology devices market is expected to grow from $91.47 billion in 2021 to $107.81 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.9%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The oncology devices market is expected to grow to $216.35 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 19%. A growing number of cancer cases across the globe is anticipated to boost the demand for the oncology devices market.

Key Trends In The Oncology Devices Market

Major companies in the market, research institutes, and governments are continuously focusing on developing new devices to treat cancer patients.

Overview Of The Oncology Devices Market

The oncology devices market consists of sales of oncology devices and related services provided by the manufacturer of oncology devices. Oncology is a branch of science that investigates cancer cells. Oncology devices are medical devices used in the diagnosis, management, and treatment of cancer, including breast cancer, lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, blood cancer, ovarian cancer, gastric cancer, skin cancer, kidney cancer, and brain tumour.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Device Type: Brachytherapy Devices, Endoscopic Devices

• By Therapy: Chemotherapy, Hormone Therapy, Biotherapy/Immunotherapy, Radition Therapy

• By End User: Hospitals, Cancer Research Institutes, Other End Users

• By Geography: The global oncology devices market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG, Oncura Inc, GE Healthcare, Medtronic plc, Varian Medical Systems Inc, Elekta AB, Theragenics Corporation, Accuray Incorporated, Roche Diagnostics, and IBA Group.

