Global Anti-Parkinson Drugs Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031
The Business Research Company’s Anti-Parkinson Drugs Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026
As per The Business Research Company's "Anti-Parkinson Drugs Global Market Report 2022”, the anti-parkinson drugs market grew from $8.84 billion in 2021 to $9.55 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The anti-parkinson drugs market is expected to grow to $11.28 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.3%. The increasing geriatric population and surging cases of Parkinson's disease (PD) are projected to drive the demand for the anti-Parkinson drugs market.
Key Trends In The Anti-Parkinson Drugs Market
Increasing investments by governments and companies for Parkinson’s disease drug R&D is a major trend in the anti-Parkinson drugs market.
Overview Of The Anti-Parkinson Drugs Market
The anti-Parkinson drugs market consists of sales of drugs used for treating Parkinson's disease (PD), generated by the establishments that manufacture these drugs. Parkinson's disease is a neurodegenerative disorder that affects predominately dopaminergic neurons in a specific area of the brain named substantia nigra and disturbs the movement of the body. People suffering from PD may experience tremors, bradykinesia, limb rigidity, gait, and balance problems.
Anti-Parkinson Drugs Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:
Market Size Data
• Forecast period: Historical and Future
• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.
• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.
Market Segmentation
• By Drugs Class: Levodopa/Carbidopa, Dopamine Receptor Agonists, Monoamine Oxidase Type B (MAO-B) Inhibitors, Catechol-O-Methyltransferase (COMT)-inhibitors, Anticholinergics, Other Drugs
• By Route of Administration: Oral, Injection, Transdermal
• By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retailer Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies
• By Geography: The global anti-parkinson drugs market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.
Major market players such as GlaxoSmithKline plc, Pfizer, Merck, Novartis, Roche, UCB S.A, Teva Pharmaceuticals, AbbVie Inc., Mylan, Boehringer Ingelheim, Orion Pharma, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sun Pharma, Wockhardt, Dr. Reddy’s, Intas, US WorldMeds, Zydus Cadila, Cipla, Strides, 1 A Pharma, Upsher-Smith, Lundbeck, Vertical Pharmaceuticals, LLC, Zambon Pharmaceuticals, M Somerset Pharmaceuticals Inc., and Wockhardt.
Anti-Parkinson Drugs Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides anti-parkinson drugs global market overview. The market report analyzes anti-parkinson drugs global market size, anti-parkinson drugs global market growth drivers, anti-parkinson drugs global market segmentation, anti-parkinson drugs global market major players, anti-parkinson drugs global market growth across geographies, and anti-parkinson drugs market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The anti-parkinson drugs market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.
