Plastic Products Global Market Estimated To Grow At 10% Rate

Plastic Products Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

As per The Business Research Company's "Plastic Products Global Market Report 2022”, the plastic products market size is predicted to reach a value of $888.99 billion in 2021 to $979.27 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.20%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The plastic products market is expected to grow to $1,260.41 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.50%. The plastics products manufacturing industry is affected by the growth of the packaging industry.

Key Trends In The Plastic Products Market

The practice of using 3D printing in plastic manufacturing is becoming more common. This technology produces solid objects from digital designs by building up multiple layers of plastic, resin, or other materials in a precisely determined shape. The speed and flexibility of this technology can promote innovation and reduce time-to-market. The products produced using 3D printers have good mechanical properties like strength and rigidity. For example, Stratasys developed one such color multi-material 3D printer which can combine colors with multi-material 3D printing. The printer uses cyan, magenta, and yellow colors and plastics and elastomers as base materials to print objects with wide ranges of flexibility and rigidity, transparency, and opacity.

Overview Of The Plastic Products Market

The plastic products market consists of sales of plastic products by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce packaging materials, film and sheet, foam products, plastic bottles, and all other plastic products which have domestic and industrial applications. These businesses use polymers and resins as raw materials which are primarily sourced from polymer suppliers. The processes used in plastic product manufacturing include compression molding, extrusion molding, injection molding, blow molding, and casting.

Plastic Products Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Plastics Packaging Materials And Unlaminated Film And Sheet, Plastic Pipes And Shapes, Laminated Plastics Plate, Sheet, And Shape, Plastics Bottle, Polystyrene Foam Products, Urethane And Other Foam Product, Other Plastics Product

• By Technology: Injection Molding, Extrusion Molding, Blow Molding, Other Technologies

• By End-User Industry: Automotive & Transportation, Electrical & Electronics, Medical, Construction, Other End Users.

• By Geography: The global plastic products market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Amcor Limited, Berry Global Group Inc., Sealed Air Corporation, Avery dennison, Thyssenkrupp AG, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings BV, Brookfield Asset Management, Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd., Aptar Group, and 3M Company.

Plastic Products Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides plastic products global market analysis and plastic products market overview. The market report analyzes plastic products market size, plastic products market growth drivers, plastic products global market segments, plastic products global market major players, plastic products global market growth across geographies, and plastic products market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

