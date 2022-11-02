Global Veterinary Orthopedic Implants Market Growth Trajectory

Veterinary Orthopedic Implants Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Veterinary Orthopedic Implants Global Market Report 2022

As per The Business Research Company's "Veterinary Orthopedic Implants Global Market Report 2022”, the veterinary orthopedic implants market is expected to grow from $0.21 billion in 2021 to $0.22 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The veterinary orthopedic implants market is expected to grow to $0.30 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.7%. The increase in the incidence of obesity and arthritis increases the demand for veterinary orthopedic implants market.

Key Trends In The Veterinary Orthopedic Implants Market

The companies in the veterinary orthopaedic implants market are investing in 3D printing techniques for creating veterinary orthopaedic implants. 3D printing in the veterinary orthopaedics market is being used for creating printed bone models, surgical guides, and titanium implants. The use of 3D printing reduces the surgical time, and cost and removes the engineering complexities in orthopaedic procedures.

Overview Of The Veterinary Orthopedic Implants Market

The veterinary orthopedic implants global market consists of sales of veterinary orthopedic implants and related services. Veterinary orthopedic implants are used by veterinary surgeons for bone fixation surgeries, treating bone fractures in animals, and are usually made of metals like pure commercial titanium (Ti) or titanium alloys, stainless steel, cobalt-chromium (Co-Cr) alloys. The orthopedic implants are also used as a support structure for healing fractures and reconstructive surgeries. Orthopedic implants include screws, plates, pins, and wires which are used in surgeries performed on animals.

Veterinary Orthopedic Implants Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

Forecast period: Historical and Future

By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type: Advanced Locking Plate System, Tibial Plateau Leveling Osteotomy Implants, Tibial Tuberosity Advancement Implants, Total Elbow Replacement, Total Hip Replacement, Total Knee Replacement, Trauma Fixations

By Animal: Dog, Cat, Other Animals

By End-User: Veterinary Hospitals, Veterinary Clinics, Veterinary Surgical Centers

By Geography: The veterinary orthopedic implants global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Major market players such as KYON Pharma Inc., Veterinary Orthopedic Implants Inc., BioMedtrix LLC, IMEX Veterinary Inc., Orthomed Ltd, Securos Surgical, B.Braun Vet Care, Bluesao, DePuy Synthes Vet, and MWI Veterinary Supply Co.

Veterinary Orthopedic Implants Global Market Report 2022 provides a veterinary orthopedic implants market overview. The market report gives veterinary orthopedic implants market analysis and veterinary orthopedic implants market forecast market size, veterinary orthopedic implants market growth drivers, veterinary orthopedic implants market segments, veterinary orthopedic implants market major players, veterinary orthopedic implants global market growth across geographies, and veterinary orthopedic implants global market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

