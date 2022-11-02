Ozone Generation Market size is forecast to reach US$1.5 billion by 2027 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ozone Generation Market size is forecast to reach US$1.5 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during 2022-2027. Ozone is the most powerful commercially available oxidant and has a wide range of uses. It is a strong disinfectant that is primarily utilized in the treatment of water in various sectors. The growing demand for fresh drinking water is a major factor propelling the ozone generation market forward. Photochemical smog is made up of ozone (O3) and other closely related species that are created photochemically from directly released species in a process expedited by high temperatures and driven by sunlight. Additionally, in the corona discharge process ozone is created through an electric discharge, often known as a spark. Also, rapid urbanization, demographic growth, and stringent wastewater regulations, are the other factors driving the ozone generation market. Furthermore, ozone is increasingly being used for the removal of haloacetic acids which are recognized as carcinogens and is formed on the water surface.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Ozone Generation market highlights the following areas -

1. The Asia-Pacific region dominated the ozone generation market. Rapidly depleting freshwater resources and increasing wastewater complexities in APAC countries have driven the demand for ozone generation technologies and raised the growth of the market.

2. Moreover, the significant oxidation action of ozone may break down intricate chemicals, boosting the demand for ozone generating technology in air treatment.

3. Furthermore, one of the major factors driving the ozone generation market is the rising demand for corona discharge technology, which uses electrical power to generate ozone, is the most widely used commercial approach.

4. Rising urbanization and rapid industrialization has also raised the need for fresh water among individuals. Thus, this is anticipated to act as a key driving factor for the growth of the ozone generation market in the upcoming years.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Corona Discharge held the largest share in the ozone generation market in 2021. Ozonier ozonators use a form of corona discharge that mimics the natural phenomenon of a lightning strike. Corona discharge electrodes, which are operated with high voltage (approximately 3 kV and greater) and produce ozone from oxygen in the air, are the elements that produce ozone.

2. Waste water treatment held the largest share in the ozone generation market in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period 2022-2027. The increasing need to conserve fresh water and treat waste water has raised the growth of the market. Ozone is produced in most wastewater treatment plants by passing a high-voltage alternating current (6 to 20 kilovolts) through a dielectric discharge gap containing an oxygen-bearing gas.

3. APAC region dominated the ozone generation market with a share of 37.6% in 2021 and is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period (2022-2027). The ozone generation market has benefited significantly from the growth of the pure water system in the food & beverage, pharmaceutical, electronics, and others, in the Asia-pacific region. With the launch of new water treatment plants in recent years, the demand for ozone technology for water purification has increased.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Ozone Generation industry are:

1. Chemtronics Co., Ltd.

2. Absolute Systems, Inc.

3. Del Ozone

4. Esco International Ltd.

5. Ebara Technologies, Inc.

