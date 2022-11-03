Cox Business News Creates A New Way for Entrepreneurs To create a Business and get it Funded

Find out how to start a new business or even buy an existing business with just 20 Bucks The Journalist of this Article is Adam Cox, of Cox Business News, Adam Studied at Both Harvard Business School and Cornell Law and now enjoys writing part time on Business News Journalist Adam Cox at the beach with his Pug Puppy Named Cindy Crawford instagram handle cindycrawfordpug after recently completing studies at Harvard Business school, but before beginning his studies of Business Law at Cornell

New ways to start an LLC or buy an existing business without needing lots of money, find out how to start an LLC or buy an existing business with crowdfunding

$20 isn't enough to do anything in business, but now this new Entrepreneurship Program can allow Entrepreneurs with just a Twenty Dollar Bill to start a business as an LLC.” — Adam Cox of the GuaranteedBusinessFunding website

TULSA, OKLAHOMA, ESTADOS UNIDOS, November 3, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Many people think they need thousands of dollars or a college degree to Start or own a business, although having lots of money or lots of education are great things in business, they are not required. It is amazing what some elbow grease and bootstrapping can do when someone wants to start a business or even buy an existing business. With an intense Google search to buy an existing business people will stumble upon the bizbuysell and mergerplace websites which have all different types of established businesses for sale (with cash flow and assets a new buyer can leverage) and there are specialized sites like BuyTanningSalons which is a website with only tanning salons for sale, but all of these businesses listed on these websites have cost of thousands of dollars , how can someone get money to buy them if that person is broke?Well if the entrepreneur is buying an existing business or the entrepreneur is starting a new business many entrepresnuers start by creating an LLC with the state they are doing business in. By starting an LLC it opens the business up to many resources businesses don't have without an LLC. For instance with an LLC entrepreneurs can buy an existing business with crowdfunding easily, open a business bank account, open up a merchant processing account to accept credit cards, in summary creating an LLC opens a new business up to a world of resources .Entrepreneurs can create a start up LLC by filing for an LLC on the secretary of state website for the state, the Entrepreneur will be conducting or basing the Entrepreneurs business in, this is very simple to do in almost every state and can often be completed all online with most secretary of state websites processing a submission within 1 business day, which means in many states Entrepreneurs can file the LLC paperwork online and get it same day!However for some people the process of creating an LLC can seem burdensome and scary for those people the website CoxBusinessNews has concocted a new program where for twenty bucks, the cost of a Frappuccino in some coffee shops in Manhattan, that on the CoxBusinessNews website, entrepreneurs can get the LLC paperwork filed in any state for them, plus a Business Bank Account, EIN and Take Credit Cards at a cost of 0% , this is in thanks to a new program being offered by the Cox Business News website in Conjunction with the Guaranteed Business Funding .org website which is designed to give new entrepreneurs the kick-start they need to make there dreams of owning a business or buying a business a reality.With the new Entrepreneurship Program from Cox Business News, anyone in the USA who is 18 or over for a $20 service fee can, file for an llc in any State in the USA, get an EIN filed with the IRS, get a free business bank account and take credit cards at a cost of 0%, this is covered in cost with twenty bucks as a service fee.Having a website like Cox Business News file the llc documents for Entrepreneurs is an easy way to start a new llc with a cheape LLC filing fee, however Entrepreneurs can file an LLC easily without their help on any secretary of states website.So what do Entrepreneurs get with 20 bucks? Can anyone even get anything of value for $20? Well the CoxBusinessNews website thinks it is more than just a business news website, so it is also offering its business expertise in helping entrepreneurs with literally creating a business, Adam Cox at Cox Business News says the business community needs a new kick-start , so this program is offered to help entrepreneurs start a business and file for an LLC and EIN cheap by getting them both filed for just a $20 service fee, when entrepreneurs open up a business bank account and create a merchant account to accept credit cards.But what if the Entrepreneur doesn't want to create a new LLC or new business, what if there is an existing business the Entrepreneur wants to buy? Well, that is when the website GuaranteedBusinessFunding comes in, Guaranteed Business Funding is offering a new business funding program, that allows anyone to buy a business with no credit needed, this program uses the cash flow of the existing business, which the new owner can tap into via a lease/purchase agreement for the business and in turn the GuaranteedBusinessFunding website can allow the new owner to access that cashflow and convert future projected cash flow to cash now. An example of this type of Bad Credit Business Purchase Funding , is a Food truck doing $25,000 a month in sales, doing a lease purchase agreement, with the new food truck owner using the strength of the $25,000 a month in sales to get $150,000 (up to 6 times monthly sales) to pay the current food truck owner to buy the business from the current business owner.By using a lease purchase agreement on a business that is being bought, entrepreneurs can create a strong cash flow during the business lease period, with that cash flow being used to facilitate a purchase and pay the current owner to buy the business, all with no credit needed, and possibly no cash out of pocket, since the current business revenues are used and leveraged to purchase the business from the person the business is bought from. Entrepreneurs that have questions on how to buy an existing business with bad credit or no credit, using the cash flow from the business being bought as leverage to get money to buy that very same business then the easiest thing to do is find a business the entrepreneur wants to buy , then the entrepreneur could get funding on the GuaranteedBusinessFunding website, by applying for "Business Purchase Funding" to get assistance in getting business funding to buy that existing business, when entrepresnuers have no credit/bad credit.

Find out how to use crowdfunding to buy an existing business or start a new business with bad credit in this video from GuaranteedBusinessFunding.org