Point-of-Use Water Treatment Systems Global Market Estimated To Grow At 11% Rate

Point-Of-Use Water Treatment Systems Global Market Report 2022

As per The Business Research Company's "Point-of-Use Water Treatment Systems Global Market Report 2022”, the point-of-use water treatment systems market is expected to grow from $15.25 billion in 2021 to $16.57 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.64%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The point-of-use water treatment systems market is expected to reach $24.80 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.61%. The rise in the prevalence of water-borne diseases is driving the growth of the point-of-use water treatment systems market.

Key Trends In The Point-of-Use Water Treatment Systems Market

Technological innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the point-of-use water treatment systems market. These innovations include new technologies to reduce the wastage of water during the purification process.

Overview Of The Point-of-Use Water Treatment Systems Market

The point-of-use water treatment systems market consists of sales of point-of-use water treatment systems by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that provide point-of-use (POU) devices, which is a water treatment device installed on a single faucet for the purpose of eliminating contaminants in drinking water. POU devices are widely used in households to improve water quality. These devices are also installed by private well owners or public water suppliers to meet drinking water quality standards.

Point-of-Use Water Treatment Systems Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Product Type: Under The Counter Filters, Counter Top Filters, Pitcher Filters, Faucet Mounted Filters, Others

• By Technology: Reverse Osmosis Systems, Ultrafiltration Systems, Distillation Systems, Disinfection Methods, Chlorination, UV Radiation, Ozonation, Filtration Methods, Activated Carbon Filters, Mechanical Filters, Bio-Sand Filters

• By Application: Residential, Non-Residential

• By Geography: The global point-of-use water treatment systems market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Honeywell International, Pentair, Panasonic Corporation, Eureka Forbes, BWT Aktiengesellschaft, A.O. Smith, Unilever PLC, LG Electronics, WaterFilters.NET, BWT, Toray Industries, Kent Ro, Instapure Brands, Helen of Troy Limited, and Philips.

