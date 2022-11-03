TenMax Wins Gold at MMA 2022 SMARTIES Vietnam Awards

TenMax overjoyed with winning gold at 2022 Vietnam Smarties Awards

Campaign with Traveloka Recognized as Best in Programmatic in the Experience Technology Category

TAIPEI, TAIWAN, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Taiwan-based AI Martech Solution TenMax, took home the Gold Award in the Programmatic category, at the 2022 Vietnam MMA Smarties Awards. This is the second year that TenMax has won gold at the Vietnam MMA Smarties Awards.

“Gold at the Vietnam Smarties cements another outstanding year for TenMax,” says Jeremy Lin, Head of Commercial of TenMax. “For a while now, we have been championing to our clients the advantages of merging signal analysis with programmatic strategies, and this award has strengthened our convictions.”

The award-winning programmatic campaign was for Traveloka, the leading travel app in Southeast Asia. They wanted to stay on top of consumers’ minds in the one-month build-up for Tet, the key holiday season in Vietnam. TenMax leveraged signal analysis to assess and then programmatically serve consumers’ ads based on their intention levels and moment in the customer journey.

Compared with the previous period, the campaign delivered significant growth in key performance indicators, including:

* +300% rise in total bookings made.

* 9X higher click-through rates(CTR) for online ads.

* -60% decrease in overall cost per click (CPC) for the Tet campaign.

For more information on partnering with TenMax for programmatic marketing campaigns, please reach out at contact@tenmax.io