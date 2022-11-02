Six Years in a Row - IBASE Wins 2023 Taiwan Excellence Award Once Again
IBASE has accumulated 24 Taiwan Excellence Award-winning products, winning the award for six consecutive years!TAIPEI, TAIWAN, 台灣, November 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IBASE Technology Inc. (TPEx: 8050), a global leader in industrial computers and embedded systems, has again won two awards at the 31st Taiwan Excellence Awards. IBASE has accumulated 24 Taiwan Excellence Award-winning products, winning the award for six consecutive years! The Taiwan Excellence Award is organized by Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) under the Taiwan Ministry of Economic Affairs. For three months, more than 100 experts carry out a comprehensive and strict selection process with research and development, design, quality, marketing, and Taiwan production as the criteria. A total of 186 companies and 348 products stood out from thousands of products. ICT products accounted for 42.3% of the awards, followed by machinery and components with 23.6%.
The advantages of IBASE lie in complete product lines, strong R&D capabilities, and fast new product development. Since its establishment 22 years ago, the company has accumulated professional knowledge and experience, and formed a complete set of innovative core technologies. The two winners are the MPPC1201PC Fanless IP65 12.1" Railway Panel PC and the SE-103-N 3x 4K Outdoor Slim Fanless Digital Signage Player. The MPPC1201PC is powered by the latest Intel Atom® x6000E processor and certified with EN50155:2021 shock and vibration and EN45545-2 EU fire safety railway standards. The panel PC comes with IP65 dustproof and waterproof protection mechanism, supports a wide operating temperature range of -40°C to 70°C, robust M12 waterproof connectors, and 24V~110V wide voltage power input that ensures fault-free data transmission. It also provides mPCI-e and M.2 E-Key 2230 slots for 4G and WiFi modules, making it suitable for train control systems, traffic monitoring and fleet management applications.
The SE-103-N is built for harsh outdoor environments. Like all other IBASE digital signage players, the SE-103-N boasts advanced features including iSMART/Observer/iCONTROL energy saving and remote monitoring technology with power on/off scheduling and power restoration. Measuring 260mm x 181mm x 25mm, the book size SE-103-N comes with industrial-grade components and specifications that allow it to operate reliably in harsh conditions ranging from -20°C to 70°C. In addition to the integrated TPM (2.0), it supports EDID (Extended Display Identification Data) to prevent screen convergence issues, display status monitoring, and HDMI-CEC for controlling display on/off via HDMI ports. The player supports one M.2 B-key (3052) for 5G/LTE module and three HDMI 2.0b that can be connected to three 4K screens with resolution up to 12K, suitable for deployment in smart retail and drive-thru applications.
About IBASE
IBASE Technology (TPEx: 8050) specializes in the design and manufacture of robust industrial PC products, delivering high-quality products and excellent service since its establishment in 2000. We carry out manufacturing and quality control at our own facilities in Taiwan that are certified with ISO 9001, ISO 13485, ISO 14001 and ISO 27001 standards. Current product offerings comprise x86- and RISC-based industrial motherboards, embedded systems, panel PCs, digital signage players, and network appliances for applications in the AIoT, automation, smart retail, transportation, networking, and medical sectors. We also provide ODM/JDM services, tailoring products to customers' requirements. For more information, please visit www.ibase.com.tw.
IBASE is a Titanium member of the Intel® Partner Alliance that offers exclusive resources for AI, cloud, high performance computing, and other solution areas to help plan, build, and deliver more customer value. As an Intel-recognized top-tier partner, IBASE works together with Intel and the ecosystem to deliver the most advanced products and solutions to our customers.
IBASE Technology Inc.
11F, No. 3-1, Yuan Qu St., Nankang, Taipei, Taiwan, R.O.C. (Nankang Software Park)
Tel: 886-2-26557588
Email: sales@ibase.com.tw
www.ibase.com.tw
