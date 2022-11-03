Dropshipping Market Size is Growing at a CAGR of 25% from 2022 to 2030

Dropshipping Market

Global dropshipping market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of ~25% over the forecast period, i.e., 2022 – 2030

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Research Nester published a report titled “ Dropshipping Market : Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2030” which delivers detailed overview of the global dropshipping market in terms of market segmentation by platform type, product, and by region.Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth indicators, restraints, supply and demand risk, along with detailed discussion on current and future market trends that are associated with the growth of the market.The global dropshipping market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of ~25% over the forecast period, i.e., 2022 – 2030. The market is segmented by product into furniture & appliances, food & beverages, personal care, electronics, fashion, and others, out of which, the fashion segment is anticipated to hold the notable revenue share over the forecast period owing to the increasing disposable income, and the trend of buying clothes through online stores.Get a Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-3705 The global dropshipping market is anticipated to grow on the back of increasing adoption of e-commerce, accompanied by the consumer shift from offline to online shopping. Online shopping has resulted in establishment of various online retail stores, which directly contact the manufacturer to deliver any product, instead of buying the product, stocking in-house, and then selling it to the customer. This practice saves costs, increases profits, and provides goods to the customer at a lower cost. Such factors are projected to boost the market growth.On the basis of geographical analysis, the global dropshipping market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region. The market in the North America region is anticipated to gain the largest market share throughout the forecast period owing to the growing adoption of dropshipping, presence of various market players in the region, and growing trend of online shopping. Moreover, the growth in the economy of developed countries, such as the US, is also estimated to boost the market growth.The research is global in nature and covers detailed analysis on the market in North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC [Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark], Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC [Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman], North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa). In addition, analysis comprising market size, Y-O-Y growth & opportunity analysis, market players’ competitive study, investment opportunities, demand for future outlook etc. has also been covered and displayed in the research report.Increasing Adoption of E-Commerce to Propel the Market GrowthFor Requesting Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-3705 According to the data by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), global e-commerce sales grew by 13% in 2017, and the number of online shoppers grew by 12%.The rapid growth in online shopping has led to rise in establishment of online retail platforms. Dropshipping is one such platform, where products are not stocked, but are directly shipped from the warehouse or manufacturer. Owing to the availability of higher profits, and lower investment, the market is estimated to record significant growth over the forecast period.However, lack of relationship with the customers is expected to operate as key restraint to the growth of the globaldropshippingmarket over the forecast period.This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global dropshipping market which includes company profiling of Focus Technology Co., Ltd., SaleHoo Group Limited, UAB Oberlo, Sunrise Wholesale Merchandise, LLC, Dropified, LLC, Alibaba Group, National Dropshippers Company, Onlinestorebiz.com LLC, and Inventory Source. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. 