Pediatric Clinical Trials Market Witnessing High Growth Owing To Increasing Prevalence of Pediatric Care in the World

Pediatric Clinical Trials Market

Pediatric clinical trials play a major role in modern healthcare, as pediatric clinical trials are the only criteria to launch new drugs in market

Market Overview:

Pediatric clinical trials are generally designed and carried out with little children in mind. As with medical research with adults, however, it starts with a standard protocol and careful plan of study activities. But a pediatric clinical trial is also designed specifically with certain specific considerations in mind for children. Age, health, and symptoms of the child are among the most important considerations when determining which trials to conduct. For infants, age is one of the main special considerations. Some clinical studies are only done on children as young as six weeks old. Because of this, parents should be made aware of the need to enroll their infant in any pediatric clinical trials. Special care should also be given to those with special needs, such as premature infants or very young children who are at higher risk of developing certain diseases. All these considerations must be taken into consideration before administering any medications to a child.

Global pediatric clinical trials market is estimated to be valued at US$ 14,869.5 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

𝐀 𝐬𝐲𝐧𝐨𝐩𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:

• The research report broadly enumerates the regional terrain of this industry. As per the study, Pediatric Clinical Trials Market Market regional landscape is bifurcated into 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚, 𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞, 𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜, 𝐋𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚, 𝐌𝐢𝐝𝐝𝐥𝐞 𝐄𝐚𝐬𝐭, 𝐀𝐟𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚.

• The study delivers substantial information pertaining to the market share that every region is estimated to hold, in tandem with the growth opportunities projected for each geography.

• The report depicts the growth rate in which every topography is estimated to register over the forecast time period.

𝐀𝐧 𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:

Key Market Drivers:

The increasing prevalence of pediatricians in the world is expected to augment the growth of the global pediatric clinical trials market. For instance, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics, there are more than 3810 pediatricians in the United States currently. Most pediatric clinical trials are conducted on healthy children who don't have any history of disease or other illness that might affect the drug. The drugs are typically administered by intramuscular or subcutaneous injection. But sometimes, intramuscular injections are not suitable, especially in very sick children or those with other health problems. Thus, it is necessary to carry out a trial that uses an aerosol spray. The high introduction of pediatric trials is estimated to enhance the growth of the global pediatric clinical trials market.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis:

During the COVID-19 pandemic, there was a boost in the number of clinical trials, which drove the growth in the global pediatric clinical trials market. There were some major developments in the market. For instance, in June 2020, Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) partnered with Children’s Oncology Group (COG) and National Cancer Institute (NCI) in order to launch a precision medicine for clinical trials related to children suffering from acute leukemia.

Key Takeaways:

• North America is expected to dominate the growth of the global pediatric clinical trials market, owing to the increasing prevalence of key players in the region. For instance, in March 2021, Moderna Inc. announced the first participants dosed in Phase 2 of COVID-19 vaccine trials among the pediatric population.

• The Asia Pacific is estimated to witness high growth in the global pediatric clinical trials market, owing to the high birth rate in the region. For instance, according to the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund, around 25 million children are born every year in India.

