Home Furnishings And Floor Coverings Global Market Estimated To Grow At 10% Rate

Home furnishings and floor coverings Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

Home Furnishings And Floor Coverings Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

As per The Business Research Company's "Home Furnishings And Floor Coverings Global Market Report 2022”, the home furnishings and floor coverings market size is predicted to reach a value of $106.16 billion in 2021 to $116.98 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.20%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The home furnishings and floor coverings market growth is expected to grow to $149.26 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.30%. Increasing demand for online shopping is expected to help the home furnishing and floor coverings market grow.

Key Trends In The Home Furnishings And Floor Coverings Market

Home furnishings and floor covering manufacturers are adopting digital printing technology to cut down on operational expenditures. This technology lowers sampling process time and water consumption. It is also considered to be an eco-friendly alternative to traditional home furnishings and floor coverings.

Home Furnishings And Floor Coverings Overview

The home furnishings and floor coverings market consists of sales of home furnishings and floor covering products by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce home furnishings, such as curtains and draperies, and soft and hard surface floor coverings.

Home Furnishings And Floor Coverings Global Market Report 2022 covers the following information:

Market Size Data

Forecast period: Historical and Future

By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Home Furnishings And Floor Coverings Market Segmentation

By Type: Home Furnishings, Floor Coverings

By Price Point: Mass, Premium

By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, E-commerce, Other Distribution Channels

By Application: Household, Commercial.

By Geography: The home furnishings and floor coverings global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Mohawk Industries Inc., Ashley Furniture Industries Inc., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Tarkett S.A, Masco Corporation, Beaulieu International Group, Gerflor SAS, Interface Flooring Systems Inc., TOLI Corporation and Balta Group NV.

Home Furnishings And Floor Coverings Global Market Report 2022 provides an overview of home furnishings and floor coverings market. The market report analyzes home furnishings and floor coverings market size, home furnishings and floor coverings market growth drivers, home furnishings and floor coverings market segments, home furnishings and floor coverings global market major players, home furnishings and floor coverings market growth across geographies, and home furnishings and floor coverings market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

