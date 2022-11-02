Fertility Drugs Global Market Estimated To Grow At 5% Rate

Fertility Drugs Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

As per The Business Research Company's "Fertility Drugs Global Market Report 2022”, the fertility drugs market size is predicted to reach a value of $2.77 billion in 2021 to $2.92 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.40%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The fertility drugs market growth is expected to reach $3.40 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 3.90%. The growth of the fertility drugs market is driven by the increasing rates of infertility across the globe.

Key Trends In The Fertility Drugs Market

In 2019, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, a USA-based biopharmaceutical company, acquired USA commercialization rights of Ganirelix Acetate Injection from Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd for an amount undisclosed. Through the acquisition, Ferring Pharmaceutical aims to broaden its medicine portfolio targeted toward reproduction. Ganirelix Acetate Injection was approved by FDA in 2018 and is used to regulate premature luteinizing hormone (LH) levels in women undergoing fertility treatment. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd is an India-based manufacturer and seller of pharmaceutical formulations and active pharmaceutical ingredients.

Overview Of The Fertility Drugs Market

The fertility drugs global market consists of sales of fertility drugs and related services used to aid the production of sperms and eggs to promote fertility among men and women. Fertility drugs are the primary treatment for infertility and increase the chances of producing offspring by stimulating and regulating ovulation in women and increasing the sperm count in men.

Fertility Drugs Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Gender: Male, Female

• By Route of Administration: Oral, Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Intramuscular

• By Type Of Drug: Prescription Fertility Drugs, Over-The-Counter Fertility drugs

• By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies

• By Geography: The global fertility drugs market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Merck & Co., Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Bayer, Berlex Laboratories Inc., Janssen Pharmaceutical Inc., Pfizer, Novartis AG, Procter & Gamble Pharmaceutical

