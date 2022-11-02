Insights Into The Global Antivirals Market 2022-2031 Forecast Period

Antivirals Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Antivirals Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

As per The Business Research Company's "Antivirals Global Market Report 2022”, the antivirals market size is predicted to reach a value of $84.99 billion in 2021 to $96.79 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.90%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The antivirals market is expected to grow to $140.67 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.80%. The demand for anti-viral drugs is anticipated to grow at a rapid pace due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Key Trends In The Antivirals Market

Companies in the anti-viral drug therapy market are continuously innovating through technological advancements to develop drugs to treat different viral infections. Biopharmaceutical companies are developing vaccines for the treatment of novel coronavirus. Technological advances in the pharmaceutical sector include the development of nucleic acid vaccines that are DNA- and RNA-based, and which enable the human body to produce vaccine antigens. In March 2020, Applied DNA Sciences’ subsidiary LineaRx and Takis Biotech formed a joint venture to develop a linear DNA vaccine as a treatment for coronavirus. The JV will use Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)-based DNA manufacturing technology to develop the vaccine. Such initiatives and activities are projected to support market growth to a significant extent.

Overview Of The Antivirals Market

The anti-viral drug therapy market consists of sales of anti-viral drugs used for the treatment of viral infections, such as human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), hepatitis, influenza, and novel coronavirus. Antiviral drugs do not kill their target pathogen, instead, they inhibit the development of those viruses. The anti-viral drug establishments are primarily engaged in the manufacturing of DNA polymerase inhibitors, reverse transcriptase inhibitors, protease inhibitors, neuraminidase inhibitors, and others

Antivirals Market Segmentation

• By Drug Class: DNA Polymerase Inhibitors, Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors, Protease Inhibitors, Neuraminidase Inhibitors, Others

• By Application: HIV, Hepatitis, Herpes, Influenza, Others

• By Type: Branded, Generic.

• By Geography: The global antivirals market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as AbbVie Inc., Bristol-Myers-Squibb, Cipla, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Gilead Sciences Inc, GlaxoSmithKline, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co., Inc., Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd, AstraZeneca plc., Aurobindo Pharma

