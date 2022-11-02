Insights Into The Global Fabrics Market 2022-2031 Forecast Period

Fabrics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Fabrics Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

As per The Business Research Company's "Fabrics Global Market Report 2022”, the fabrics market is predicted to reach a value of $103.14 billion in 2021 to $111.94 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.50%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The fabrics market is expected to grow to $135 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.80%. Increasing demand for online shopping is expected to drive the fabrics manufacturing market.

Key Trends In The Fabrics Market

The demand for smart fabrics is increasing rapidly. This is mainly driven by the growing use of smart fabrics in various sectors including fashion, entertainment, medical, transportation, sports and fitness, and the military. Smart fabrics are textiles that can interact with their environment and respond to a physical stimulus including those from mechanical, electrical, thermal, and chemical sources. Sensors, actuators, and fabrics are the major components of smart fabrics. The materials used in smart fabrics include optical fibres, metals, and conductive polymers.

Overview Of The Fabrics Market

The fabrics market consists of sales of fabrics by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture fabrics, through processes such as weaving and knitting. Fabric is a cloth formed by weaving, knitting, tufting, or bonding together. Fabric mills include broad woven fabric mills, narrow fabric mills, non-woven fabric mills and knit fabric mills. They are engaged in weaving fabrics, felts, and narrow fabrics, and they also further finish and fabricate fabric products. Fabrics are mainly used as raw materials for manufacturing apparel and home furnishings products.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Non-Woven Fabrics, Knitted Fabrics, Broadwoven Fabrics, Narrow Fabric Mills and Schiffli Machine Embroidery

• By Product: Cotton Fabric, Linen Fabric, Silk Fabric, Canvas Fabrics, Polycotton Fabric, Other Products

• By Application: T-shirts, Sportwear, Outdoor Clothing, Performance Wear

• By Geography: The global fabrics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Toray Industries Inc., Arvind Ltd., Luthai Textile Co. Ltd., Toyobo Co. Ltd., Marzotto S.p.A., Jiangsu Lianfa Textile Co Ltd, SRF Limited, Cotonificio Albini SpA, Menderes Tekstil Sanayi ve Ticaret AS, and Weiqiao Textile Company Limited

The market report analyzes fabrics global market size, fabrics global market growth drivers, fabrics global market trends, fabrics global market segments, fabrics global market major players, fabrics market growth across geographies, and fabrics market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

