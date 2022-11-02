Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices Market to Witness Unprecedented Growth From US$ 8,865.6 Mn To US$ 52,097.95 Mn.

Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Devices

The continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) devices provide insights about the glucose levels of the diabetic patient throughout the day.

The continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) devices provide insights about the glucose levels of the diabetic patient throughout the day. CGM is mostly used by patients with type 1 and type 2 diabetes for better glucose control to improve the health and quality of their lives. Moreover, the integration of smartphone for easy diabetes management and cloud-based data storage are the key features of the currently available CGM devices which have contributed to the drastic adoption of the CGM systems. The CGM devices displays a complete picture of glucose trends with a graphical display and customizable alerts to indicate the disturbances in glucose status.

Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Devices Market Size Projections :

The global continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) devices market is estimated to be valued at US$ 8,865.65 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 24.8% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

Market Dynamics

The major factors driving growth of the continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) devices market include rapid technological advancements and convenience offered by the continuous glucose monitoring devices over the self-monitoring devices such as minimized finger pricks and special software for data tracking. For instance, in February 2022, Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., medical device company based in the U.S., announced U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance of the t: slim X2 insulin pump with Control-IQ technology, an advanced hybrid-closed loop feature designed to help increase time in range (70-180 mg/dL), and the first system cleared to deliver automatic correction boluses in addition to adjusting insulin to help prevent high and low blood sugar. The system integrates with Dexcom G6 (product name) continuous glucose monitoring (CGM), which requires no fingersticks for calibration or diabetes treatment decisions. Control-IQ technology for the t: slim X2 insulin pump is the first automated insulin dosing software in a new interoperable automated glycemic controller category that automatically adjusts insulin delivery to a person with diabetes by connecting to an alternate controller-enabled insulin pump (ACE pump) and integrated continuous glucose monitor (iCGM). This is the third category classified by the FDA for the interoperability of devices as a complete automated insulin dosing (AID) system.

List of Key players in the global Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Devices Market: Medtronic, Dexcom, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Medtrum Technologies, Inc., Tandem Diabetes Care, Senseonics, Glycens, Insulet Corporation, and Nemaura Medical, Inc., STMicroelectronics, NXP Semiconductors, Qualcomm, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, GE Healthcare, Microchip Technology Inc., Texas Instruments Inc. and Micron Technology Inc.

