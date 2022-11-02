Stem Cell Umbilical Cord Blood Market to Reach $10.13 Billion by 2027: AMR

Stem cell umbilical cord blood market

Allied Market Research added new research on Global Stem Cell Umbilical Cord Blood Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2030. The Stem Cell Umbilical Cord Blood Market explores comprehensive study on various segments like size, share, development, innovation, sales and overall growth of major players.

Stem Cell Umbilical Cord Blood Market Segments and Sub-segments:

The global stem cell umbilical cord blood market is segmented on the basis of storage service, therapeutics, application, and region. Based on storage service, the hybrid cord blood bank segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 17.1% during the forecast period. However, the private cord blood banks segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for nearly half of the market.

On the basis of therapeutics, the transplant medicine segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 16.6% during the forecast period. However, the regenerative medicine segment held the largest share in 2019, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the total revenue.

The global stem cell umbilical cord blood market is analyzed across various regions such as North America, LAMEA, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. The market across Asia-Pacific is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 16.7% during the forecast period. On the other hand, the market across North America held the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market.

The global stem cell umbilical cord blood market report includes an in-depth analysis of the major market players such as Cord Blood America, Cordlife Group Limited, Medipost, Cryo-Cell International, Americord Registry, Global Cord Blood Corporation, and Cordvida.

