Global Ethical Fashion Market Growth Trajectory

Ethical Fashion Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

As per The Business Research Company's "Ethical Fashion Global Market Report 2022”, the ethical fashion market size is predicted to reach a value of $6.93 billion in 2021 to $7.57 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.10%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The ethical fashion market is expected to grow to $10.28 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.0%. The growing awareness of the adverse effects of the textile industry on the environment is encouraging customers to opt for ethical fashion materials.

Key Trends In The Ethical Fashion Market

Natural resources are being used as alternatives for complex and adversely affecting chemicals-based textiles. Chemicals such as chromium which are toxic, are heavily used in the leather tanning process. To address the concerns with toxic chemicals, Carmen Hijosa, founder of Ananas Anam, developed 'Pinatex', a natural leather alternative made from cellulose fibres extracted from pineapple leaves as an alternative to it and other petroleum-based textiles. The industrial process used to create Pinatex produces biomass, which can be converted into a fertilizer that farmers can spread into their soil to grow the next pineapple harvest. The use of natural and sustainable materials is current trend in ethical fashion market.

Overview Of The Ethical Fashion Market

The ethical fashion market consists of revenues generated by the establishments that are primarily engaged in designing, production, retail, and purchasing of ethical fashion apparel. Ethical fashion is about designing and manufacturing clothes that care for people and communities while minimizing the impact on the environment. It focuses on both the social and environmental impact of fashion, and improving the working conditions of laborers.

Ethical Fashion Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Ethical Fashion Market Segmentation

• By Type: Fair trade, Animal cruelty free, Eco friendly, Charitable brands

• By Product: Organic, Manmade/regenerated, Recycled, Natural

• By End-User Sex: Men, Women, Kids.

• By Geography: The global ethical fashion market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Christian Dior SE, H&M AB, NIKE Inc, Adidas AG, Pact, Tentree, Everlane and Eileen Fisher

