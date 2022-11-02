Global Converted Paper Products Market Growth Trajectory

Converted Paper Products Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company's Converted Paper Products Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

As per The Business Research Company's "Converted Paper Products Global Market Report 2022”, the converted paper products market size is predicted to reach a value of $512.98 billion in 2021 to $560.57 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.30%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The converted paper products market is expected to grow to $698.11 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.60%. Increasing demand for online shopping is expected to help the converted paper products manufacturing market grow.

Key Trends In The Converted Paper Products Market

The paper industry has been shifting from labour-intensive manufacturing processes to automated production facilities. Automation has enabled converted paper product companies to enhance productivity and reduce production costs. These technologies are also saving energy cost. Control systems such as integrated drive systems (IDS) are improving plant efficiency by minimizing energy consumption and simplifying service and maintenance processes. For instance, Swedish company Stora Enso partnered with Siemens to automate its Skoghall facility.

Overview Of The Converted Paper Products Market

The converted paper product market consists of sales of converted paper products by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce converted paper products from other paper and paper board products. The converted paper products include paperboard and corrugated boxes, paper bags, stationery, sanitary paper products, and other products (crepe paper, die-cut paper for non-office use, and molded pulp products).

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Converted Paper Products Market Segmentation

• By Type: Paperboard Container, Sanitary Paper Product, Stationery Products, Paper Bag And Coated And Treated Paper, All Other Converted Paper Products

• By Raw Material: Wood And Agro Residue, Waste And Recycled Paper

• By End-Use: Packaging & Wrapping, Food Service, Printing, Other End Users

• By Geography: The global converted paper products market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as International Paper Company, Kimberly Clark Corporation, Procter & Gamble, WestRock Company, Essity AB, Smurfit Kappa Group PLC, DS Smith plc, Reynolds Group Holdings Limited, Mondi Group and Unicharm Corporation.

