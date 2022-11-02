Global Anti-Thyroid Drugs Market Growth Trajectory

Anti-Thyroid Drugs Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Anti-Thyroid Drugs Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

As per The Business Research Company's "Anti-Thyroid Drugs Global Market Report 2022”, the anti-thyroid drugs market share is predicted to reach a value of $2.32 billion in 2021 to $2.44 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.40%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The anti-thyroid drugs market growth is expected to increase to $2.67 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 2.30%. Owing to the rising number of Grave’s disease, people suffering from hyperthyroidism are also increasing. This results in the overall growth in the demand for anti-thyroid drugs thereby driving the anti-thyroid drugs industry.

Key Trends In The Anti-Thyroid Drugs Market

Associations for thyroid care are launching initiatives to spread more awareness about thyroid disorders, updates on the recent treatment methods, and other summaries regarding various research on thyroid disorders. In the USA, nearly 60% of the population suffering from hyperthyroidism are unaware and remain undiagnosed. To curb these issues, associations including the American Thyroid Association (ATA) are making an impact by educating people about thyroid disorders. Similarly, the Thyroid Foundation of Canada has also initiated awareness to awaken public interest and awareness about thyroid diseases including hyperthyroidism. Other associations that are launching initiatives and awareness programs include the American Academy of Otolaryngology and the British Thyroid Foundation among others.

Overview Of The Anti-Thyroid Drugs Market

The anti-thyroid drugs market consists of sales of anti-thyroid drugs and related services which are used for the treatment of hyperthyroidism. Hyperthyroidism is caused by the overproduction of thyroid hormones in children, adults, and pregnant women. The anti-thyroid class of drugs is also called thionamides which block the formation of thyroid hormone from the overactive thyroid gland.

Anti-Thyroid Drugs Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Drug Type: Thionamides (Inhibition of hormone synthesis), Iodides (Inhibition of hormone release)

• By Route of Administration: Oral, Intravenous, Others

• By Distribution Channel: Wholesaler/Distributors, Retail Chain, Online Distribution, Others

• By Geography: The global anti-thyroid drugs market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Mylan N.V., Abbott Laboratories, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Merck & Co., AbbVie Inc, Pfizer Inc., Allergan plc., RLC LABS, Amgen Inc and Lannett Company Inc.

Anti-Thyroid Drugs Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides anti-thyroid drugs global market analysis and an overview of anti-thyroid drugs global market. The market report analyzes anti-thyroid drugs global market size, anti-thyroid drugs global market growth drivers, anti-thyroid drugs global market segments, anti-thyroid drugs global market major players, anti-thyroid drugs market growth across geographies, and anti-thyroid drugs market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The anti-thyroid drugs market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

