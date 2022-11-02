3D Printing Services Global Market Estimated To Grow At 23% Rate
The Business Research Company’s 3D Printing Services Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026
As per The Business Research Company's "3D Printing Services Global Market Report 2022”, the 3d printing services market size is predicted to reach a value of $4.06 billion in 2021 to $4.98 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.70%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The 3D printing services market growth is expected to increase to $10.66 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 20.90%. Reduction in manufacturing cost and process downtime contributed to the growth of the 3D printing services market.
Key Trends In The 3D Printing Services Market
3D printing Services providers are implementing Cloud-based 3D printing services. Cloud-based 3D printing management platform can be used by any individual, enterprises, schools, and service bureaus to render, fix, store 3D design securely and stream 3D design to the 3D printer with complete data tracking and analytics. Ultimaker, one of the global leaders in desktop 3D printing, launched Ultimaker Cloud platform in TCT Asia 2019 event in China. It will form a crucial platform solution with capabilities to simplify the user workflow ensuring compatibility with a wide variety of software applications and materials.
3D Printing Services Market Overview
The 3D printing services market consists of services provided by 3D printing service providers to companies in any of the forms of 3D printed parts, rapid prototyping, components produced by 3D printers, and related services such as software upgrades and maintenance.
3D Printing Services Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:
Market Size Data
• Forecast period: Historical and Future
• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.
• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.
Market Segmentation
• By Service Offering: Tooling, Parts Production, Software Services, System Maintance, Expert Service
• By End user: Consumer Products, Automotive, Healthcare, Aerospace And Defense
• By Application: Prototyping, Tooling, Functional Parts Manufacturing
• By Geography: The global 3d printing services market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.
Major market players such as 3D Systems Corporation, Stratasys, Materialise NV, ExOne, Arcam, ProtoLabs – 3D Rapid Prototyping Company, HP Inc., SLM Solutions Group, ARC Group Worldwide, and Carbon.
3D Printing Services Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides 3d printing services global market research and an overview of 3d printing services global market.
