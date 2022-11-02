Hydrophobic Coatings Market to Reach $2,471 Million by 2030, Globally - Allied Market Research

Hydrophobic Coatings Market Worldwide Demand, Growth, Industry Revenue, Business Views By 2030

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new report published by Allied Market Research titled, "Hydrophobic Coatings Market by Material, Fabrication Method, Application, and Region - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030", The global hydrophobic coatings market was valued at $2.0 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $3.0 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Building & Construction application segment is expected to remain the highest revenue-generating segment throughout the forecast period. Asia-Pacific held the leading position in the global hydrophobic coatings market in 2015, and is expected to maintain its lead throughout the study period.

Summary of the Hydrophobic Coatings Market Report can be accessed on the website at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/hydrophobic-coatings-market

Hydrophobic coatings can be easily applied over any substrate such as glass, metal, wood, and plastic irrespective of its composition and can also be applied to complex geometries. These coatings in building & construction application segment holds the largest share in 2015 and this segment is expected to maintain its lead throughout the forecast period. The market in building & construction application segment is driven by rise in modernization and improved standards of living.

As Per Eswara Prasad, Team Lead Chemicals & Materials at Allied Market Research, "The preparation process of hydrophobic coating requires sparse technical knowledge, which is leading towards high threat of forward integration by raw material suppliers to manufacture hydrophobic coatings"

Get Sample Report with Industry Insights @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1726

The demand for hydrophobic coatings has increased owing to its exceptional properties such as resistant to water, corrosion, and abrasion; stable against bio-fouling, inorganic, and organic pollutants, and ability of self-cleanliness. The market has witnessed substantial growth during the past few years and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2%, in terms of value. These coatings can be applied to any substrate, which increases their adoption over other coatings in several applications such as building & construction, automotive, aerospace, marine, and others. However, long-term maintenance instability is the major hindrance for market growth.

In the year 2015, building & construction was dominant, in terms of value, occupying 25% market share. Hydrophobic coatings also protect the building against aggressive environmental agents such as freeze/thaw attack, and provides resistance from corrosion and abrasion, which increases their adoption, especially in the building & construction application. Hydrophobic coatings in automotive application segment occupied around one-firth share in 2015, in terms of value, in the global hydrophobic coatings market.

Enquire for Customization in Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/1726

Key findings of the study

• Hydrophobic coatings in building & construction application occupied the highest share in 2015 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.0%, in terms of value.

• China is the leading consumer of hydrophobic coatings in Asia-Pacific, followed by India.

• U.S. is the leading market for hydrophobic coatings in the North American region, growing at a CAGR of 6.0%, in terms of value.

• The polysiloxane based hydrophobic coatings is expected to expand with the highest CAGR of 6.4%, in terms of value during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest share in the global hydrophobic and superhydrophobic coatings market in 2015 and is expected to maintain its leading position. This is attributable to increase in building & construction and automotive segment and improvement in economy. China is the fastest growing country for the consumption of hydrophobic coatings, which is expected to continue this dominance.

Recently, in April 2016, NEI Corporation launched a new anti-fog durable coating namely, NANOMYTE SAF-100, which provides resistance to oil, scratch, and corrosion. This product launch helped the company to expand its product portfolio and strengthen its market position. The prominent players profiled include 3M, BASF SE, Abrisa Technologies, Aculon, NEI Corporation, P2I, DuPont, DryWired, Accucoat Inc., Nanex Company, and Oerlikon Metco Inc.

Summary of Similar Reports can be viewed at

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/materials-&-chemicals-market-report

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.