LoginRadius Named an Overall Leader in the KuppingerCole CIAM Platforms Leadership Compass Report 2022
LoginRadius has been recognized as an overall leader in the 2022 KuppingerCole CIAM Platforms Leadership Compass report.SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LoginRadius, the global leader in Customer Identity and Access Management (CIAM), announced that it has been recognized as an overall leader in the 2022 KuppingerCole CIAM Platforms Leadership Compass™ report.
The independent analyst firm, KuppingerCole details the current state of CIAM platforms in its latest report and provides a compass to help organizations find the right product that fits their needs. It also includes an assessment of the relative market share, service functionality and an overview of the innovative approaches that various platforms provide.
“LoginRadius is designed as a turnkey CIAM solution,” says John Tolbert, Director of Cybersecurity at KuppingerCole. “Any organization that is looking for a straightforward, easy-to-maintain CIAM solution should think about LoginRadius.”
In addition to being named an overall leader, LoginRadius is recognized for its product, innovation and market leadership, and also for its outstanding performance in the eight distinct categories laid out by KuppingerCole, viz. onboarding, account takeover (ATO) protection, authentication, consent management, IoT device management, identity analytics, marketing integration and identity assurance.
“There's no doubt that identity is taking over as a strategic imperative for winning big in the digital economy, and we are delighted to be named leader in the digital identity management space," says Rakesh Soni, CEO of LoginRadius. "Our goal is to deliver a secure and privacy-compliant digital experience for customers at any touchpoint, and this recognition validates our commitment to that vision."
"We're excited about the future of CIAM and the role we play in shaping it," he adds.
It's a tough world for companies that want to provide the best user experience. Consumers are becoming more discerning than ever, and that means they're also holding companies to higher standards.
As a result of all these changes, brands are looking for new ways to engage with their customers. CIAM systems provide a secure environment that protects customer data from being compromised while still allowing them to enjoy personalized content based on their preferences and past behavior patterns.
Based on KuppingerCole’s research, LoginRadius has built an overall leadership position in the CIAM market. It has accelerated customer acquisition and improved retention rates for some of the world’s leading brands. With over 1.17 billion identities under management, the platform supports over 240,000 login requests per second.
Click here to download the KuppingerCole Report Leadership Compass, 2022.
About LoginRadius
LoginRadius is a leading cloud-based consumer identity and access management (CIAM) solution that empowers businesses to deliver a delightful consumer experience.
The developer-friendly Identity Platform provides a comprehensive set of APIs to enable authentication, identity verification, single sign-on, user management, and account protection capabilities such as multi-factor authentication on any web or mobile application. The company offers open source SDKs, integrations with over 150 third-party applications, pre-designed and customizable login interfaces, and best-in-class data security products. The platform is already loved by over 3,000 businesses with a monthly reach of 1.17 billion consumers worldwide.
The company has been named as a leading industry player in consumer identity and access management (CIAM) by Gartner, KuppingerCole, and Computer Weekly. Microsoft is a major technology partner and investor.
For more information, visit loginradius.com or follow @LoginRadius on Twitter.
Media Team
LoginRadius Inc
+1 844-625-8889
email us here