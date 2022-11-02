Global Nutritional Analysis Market worth $8.6 Billion by 2027 at a growth rate of 8.4% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Growing Malnutrition and Poor Diet Pattern among Population have readily aided the Global Nutritional Analysis Market growth

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Global Nutritional Analysis Market size is estimated to reach $8.6 billion by 2027. Furthermore, it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. The technique of determining the nutritional content of food is known as nutritional analysis. It is an important aspect of analytical chemistry that gives data on the chemical composition, processing, quality control, and contamination of food. It ensures that commerce and food rules are followed. Preservative agents are used to prevent microbial development or undesired chemical changes in final products such as personal hygiene items, meals and beverages, pharmaceuticals, wood, biological material, and so on. Dietary fibre helps to prevent constipation and its analysis is based on the weighing after removal of non-fiber components. Trace metal analysis is the detection of metals or their compounds at very low levels. Many trace metals occur naturally in foods and are nutrients but few are at high enough levels which can be toxic. Sweetener contains a very high nutritional value and contains very few calories. According to World Health Organization, sweeteners that are used in the food industry through extensive research are considered safe for use. Gelling agents contain proteins that increase their usage in jellies, jams, desserts, yogurts, and candies. Saturated fat contains calories or energy that helps the body to absorb certain vitamins, and supports many body processes. Furthermore, Nutritional Analysis labels enable consumers to make more informed choices. Consumers continue to be curious about the nutritional value of their food. Whether they follow a ketogenic, gluten-free, or vegan diet, they want reliable information. Sometimes, customers lose trust in companies that fail to give accurate nutritional information. After people lost trust, it is nearly impossible to rebuild it. Every day, people utilize accurate nutrition labels as a guide to make healthy decisions. The robust growth in various applications such as beverages, bakery & confectionery, snacks, and dairy & desserts are some of the factors driving the Global Nutritional Analysis Industry forward in the projected period of 2022-2027. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. Geographically, in 2021 North America held a dominant market share. It is owing to the rising consumption of food items that are rich in protein, vitamins, minerals, and others. Moreover, the expansion of the food and beverage industry soars the need for nutritional analysis of products.

2. Recently, consumers are suffering from various diseases owing to the bad quality of food that gives rise to the concern of how food is being processed, fermented, brined, or brewed, and requires proper lab testing. Further, consumers are shifting towards healthy food so, the need for nutritional analysis growing and thus enhancing the market growth.

3. The robust growth in the food and beverage industry and increasing malnutrition and poor diseases among the population are some of the factors driving the nutritional analysis Market.

4. However, poor food control infrastructure is impeding market growth. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats will be provided in the Global Nutritional Analysis Market Report.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Bakery & Confectionery is estimated to be the fastest-growing, with a CAGR of 9.1% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. It is owing to Bakery foods are widely consumed by individuals of all ages, owing to their universally appealing taste. Houses, bakeries, restaurants, and hotels all prepare bakery products.

2. The global nutritional analysis market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. North America held a dominant market share of 39% in the year 2021 as compared to its other counterparts. It is owing to people are eating more foods that are high in protein, vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients.

3. Owing to changing lifestyle patterns and hectic schedules, people are not able to follow a proper diet pattern which increases the cases of malnutrition among the population. According to World Health Organization, about 462 million people are underweight and about 45% of deaths among children are owing to malnutrition in 2020.

4. According to the China Chain Store and Franchise Association, the food and beverage industry in China expanded and reached $595 billion in 2019. So, the rising growth of the food and beverage industry gives rise to the need for nutritional analysis.

5. Owing to limited resources, inadequate technology, and bad management, the infrastructure of food analysis laboratories in many countries is predicted to be limited. The market for nutritional analysis has been constrained by issues such as a lack of institutional coordination, outdated technology, and a lack of knowledge for the execution of rules at low levels, equipment, and updated standards.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Global Nutritional Analysis industry are -

1. Cargill

2. Ingredion

3. Archer Daniels Midland (ADM)

4. Intertek Group

5. Thermo Fisher Scientific

