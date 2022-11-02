Taleen Sofee Announces the Launch of the Women’s [in]POWERment App "Zen Me"
Bringing all women together for the betterment of mental, emotional, physical, and spiritual health
I want women to know that I see them, I feel them, and I understand their pain. This app is the first step in connecting back to yourself, healing, and moving forward.”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Women’s [in]POWERment Coach, and author of Self Talk, Taleen Sofee is excited to announce the launch of her self-care app, Zen Me. Designed for women in search of mental, emotional, physical and spiritual support, Zen Me aims to connect women from across the globe.
— Taleen Sofee
As a coach, Sofee has enhanced the lives of many women who needed a safe space to disconnect and feel at peace. Through her mindfulness coaching, women envision a future of personal growth by harnessing their power and connecting with the concept of self-love.
“I am so excited for women everywhere to download the Zen Me app! Women’s wellness is so important and something we don’t spend near enough effort making time for,” said Taleen Sofee. “I want women to know that I see them, I feel them, and I understand their pain. This app is the first step in connecting back to yourself, healing, and moving forward.”
The Zen Me app is now available for download on Apple or Android devices and will provide tools to help women focus on [IN]proving their overall wellness — mind, body, and soul.
The app will release a new theme each month, and provides access to:
- Daily journal prompts
- Powerful affirmations
- Mindfulness practices
- Guided meditations
- [in]POWERing podcasts
- [in]spirational quotes
- And more!
Living Out Her Purpose
“My life is testimony that it does not matter the limitations you are born into; what matters is your willingness to create a new path for yourself on this journey called LIFE,” added Sofee.
As Sofee turned the page on her old life, she made a commitment to begin living her new life with purpose. It has become her mission to live and love by example and help others understand that they are a story worth loving as well.
About Zen Me
Zen Me began as a 2,500-square-foot wellness center in the heart of Henderson, NV, in 2014, and just like a butterfly, it transformed from a physical location to a virtual application, giving users access to [in]POWERing content anytime, anywhere. To learn more, visit Taleen Sofee’s website at https://www.taleensofee.com/.
###
Taleen Sofee
Women’s [in]POWERment
Support@TaleenSofee.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other