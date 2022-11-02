Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,267 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 287,283 in the last 365 days.

Taleen Sofee Announces the Launch of the Women’s [in]POWERment App "Zen Me"

Zen Me logo

Bringing all women together for the betterment of mental, emotional, physical, and spiritual health

I want women to know that I see them, I feel them, and I understand their pain. This app is the first step in connecting back to yourself, healing, and moving forward.”
— Taleen Sofee
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Women’s [in]POWERment Coach, and author of Self Talk, Taleen Sofee is excited to announce the launch of her self-care app, Zen Me. Designed for women in search of mental, emotional, physical and spiritual support, Zen Me aims to connect women from across the globe.

As a coach, Sofee has enhanced the lives of many women who needed a safe space to disconnect and feel at peace. Through her mindfulness coaching, women envision a future of personal growth by harnessing their power and connecting with the concept of self-love.

“I am so excited for women everywhere to download the Zen Me app! Women’s wellness is so important and something we don’t spend near enough effort making time for,” said Taleen Sofee. “I want women to know that I see them, I feel them, and I understand their pain. This app is the first step in connecting back to yourself, healing, and moving forward.”

The Zen Me app is now available for download on Apple or Android devices and will provide tools to help women focus on [IN]proving their overall wellness — mind, body, and soul.

The app will release a new theme each month, and provides access to:

- Daily journal prompts
- Powerful affirmations
- Mindfulness practices
- Guided meditations
- [in]POWERing podcasts
- [in]spirational quotes
- And more!

Living Out Her Purpose

“My life is testimony that it does not matter the limitations you are born into; what matters is your willingness to create a new path for yourself on this journey called LIFE,” added Sofee.

As Sofee turned the page on her old life, she made a commitment to begin living her new life with purpose. It has become her mission to live and love by example and help others understand that they are a story worth loving as well.

About Zen Me
Zen Me began as a 2,500-square-foot wellness center in the heart of Henderson, NV, in 2014, and just like a butterfly, it transformed from a physical location to a virtual application, giving users access to [in]POWERing content anytime, anywhere. To learn more, visit Taleen Sofee’s website at https://www.taleensofee.com/.

###

Taleen Sofee
Women’s [in]POWERment
Support@TaleenSofee.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other

You just read:

Taleen Sofee Announces the Launch of the Women’s [in]POWERment App "Zen Me"

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.