PRESS CONFERENCE COMES TO FLUSHING QUEENS NEW YORK 11/19/22
EINPresswire.com/ -- Sir Gary Kong, Founder of the Global Hero Foundation USA announced together with Sino American Commerce Association will be staging a Press Conference to announce to the community the first ever Happy New Year's Day America Parade is coming to Flushing, Queens New York on January 1, 2023.
The Press Conference will be taking place on November 19th noon to 4 pm at Royal Queen Restaurant, located where the Parade will be going up and the down Main Street. Highlights include co-hosts Mickey & Minnie I Spider-Man, Press & Media, Live Filming, VIP's, Lunch Buffet and Designer Showcase of luxury bags and watches presented by Model Ambassadors.
The Happy New Year's Day America Parade Celebration is scheduled on January 1, 2023 from 11 am to 4 pm. To ensure all have a fantastic time Sir Gary added, "We will be showcasing 30 Floats all with spectacular decorations, exotic cars, motorcycles and children's most popular costumed characters Mickey and Minnie, Spider-Man, Snoopy, Elmo, Blue Clues, JJ, and Donatello. Our special guests include Miss USA, New York's favorite politicians, the Press and many other surprise guests". Tickets are complimentary and we welcome sponsors to support this event to help our funding efforts.
Gary Kong
