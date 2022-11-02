The Outlaw Ocean Podcast Unveils Episode 6, “The Magic Pipe,” Based on Reporting by Journalist Ian Urbina
The reality is that every three years, ships around the world intentionally dump. They don't spill. They intentionally dump more oil than the Exxon Valdez and the BP spill combined.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This week, The Outlaw Ocean Podcast released episode 6, which highlights the vexing and woefully under-discussed problem of the intentional dumping of toxic waste at sea.
— Ian Urbina, host of The Outlaw Ocean Podcast
The Outlaw Ocean Podcast is a 7 part series based on reporting by investigative journalist Ian Urbina. The series explores a gritty and lawless realm rarely seen, populated by traffickers and smugglers, pirates and mercenaries, wreck thieves and repo men, vigilante conservationists and elusive poachers, seabound abortion providers, clandestine oil dumpers, shackled slaves and cast-adrift stowaways.
The podcast aims to not merely describe The Outlaw Ocean to our audience with language, but to bring them inside it, through sound, by immersing them in the unforgettable and utterly singular sensory universe of the high seas.
These stories are framed by an extensive series of new studio interviews with Ian Urbina, plus exclusive interviews with additional guests who contribute depth to each episode.
When a ship inadvertently spills oil, it’s big news. But every 3 years, ships intentionally dump more oil than the Exxon Valdez and BP spills combined. The problem is made possible by corrupt ship captains who use a so-called “Magic Pipe” that dumps oil discreetly under the water line rather than dispose of it onland as is legally required.
“The Magic Pipe” explores the sordid history of illegal dumping of toxic waste at sea and the sobering ecological consequences that are just now coming into scientific focus. It gives special emphasis to the crisis of plastic pollution at sea, one of the gravest threats to the survival of our oceans.
You can listen to The Outlaw Ocean Podcast on Spotify, Apple Music and other podcast platforms..
About The Outlaw Ocean Project:
The Outlaw Ocean Project is a non-profit journalism organization founded by Ian Urbina that produces investigative stories about environmental and human rights concerns at sea globally. The project seeks to not only produce polished, narrative investigative journalism, but also to amplify that reportage by converting it into other other mediums to reach new audiences all over the world.
