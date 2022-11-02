Hope For Stomach Cancer Presents 30 Stories of Hope for Stomach Cancer Awareness Month

30 stories in 30 days for the month of November. Each story is a story of determination and heartbreak

A nationwide education campaign intended to improve health outcomes and increase the quality of life for stomach cancer patients and their families.

The path that these survivors and their loved ones walk can be challenging, isolating, and discouraging. We aim to lift up stomach cancer fighters throughout the world..” — Aki Smith

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hope for Stomach Cancer is pleased to announce our “30 Stories of Hope: Heartbreak and Determination” series for stomach cancer awareness month. This nationwide education campaign is intended to improve health outcomes and increase the quality of life for stomach cancer patients and their families.

Beginning November 1st, 2022, we will share a collection of inspiring stories from stomach cancer patients and caregivers throughout the United States and around the world. We have interviewed individuals of various ages, cultural backgrounds, and circumstances with the goal of presenting stories of hope that all gastric cancer fighters and their caregivers can relate to.

This digital campaign includes video vignettes, written stories, visual illustrations, and various pieces of blog content. We will release a new story each day on our website as well as our social channels throughout the month of November. Readers and viewers will be encouraged to share these stories with others to raise worldwide awareness for stomach cancer.

Some of the individuals featured in these uplifting stories include:

~People aged 20-40 who have received stomach cancer diagnoses

~ Caregivers who are currently supporting someone with gastric cancer

~ Individuals with genetic conditions that contributed to a stomach cancer diagnoses

~ People who have lost loved ones of all ages to this disease.

“We are thrilled to present the “30 Stories of Hope” campaign”, said Aki Smith, the founder of Hope for Stomach Cancer. “It is so common for people to feel overwhelmed after receiving a gastric cancer diagnosis. The path that these survivors and their loved ones walk can be challenging, isolating, and discouraging. We aim to lift up stomach cancer fighters throughout the world by publishing these inspiring stories. Additionally, we are so grateful to all the contributors who were willing to share, and the sponsors who are making this project possible.”

Our goals for this campaign are simple and powerful: 1) educate people about stomach cancer to improve health outcomes and increase their quality of life; 2) strengthen the community of patients and their loved ones to alleviate their suffering by providing hope and connection; and 3) empower and unite all constituents to advocate for advancing research and care protocols, for increasing enrollment in clinical trials, and for bridging the gap of care and access for diverse populations.

Hope for Stomach Cancer thanks Merck, Taiho Oncology, Daiichi Sankyo, Amgen Oncology, Lilly and an Independent Grant Support from Astellas for their generous support of the “30 Days of Hope” project.



About Hope for Stomach Cancer: Hope for Stomach Cancer is a 501(c)(3) non-profit stomach cancer awareness organization based in Los Angeles. California. Founded by Aki Smith following her father’s stomach cancer diagnosis, the organization hosts educational events and provides support to all affected by gastric cancer. Our vision is to bridge the gap between research and patient care.