Pulse Technology receives 2022 Honorable Mention in “Best MPS Professional Services” from the national MPSA

Schaumburg, IL firm receives three national awards this fall; MPSA recognizes firm's commitment to and advocacy for Managed Print Services.

SCHAUMBURG, IL, USA, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pulse Technology (http://pulsetechnology.com), a technology company serving the IT, Managed Print Services and other needs of businesses throughout the Midwest and beyond, has won an “Honorable Mention” in the category of “Best Professional MPS Services for 2022” from the national trade association, the Managed Print Services Association.

The award recognized Pulse Technology’s contributions to the Managed Print Services based on the scope of their MPS offering, the infrastructure that supports the MPS program, the value provided to customers, the metrics to measure growth and efficiencies, and what makes the MPS solution stand apart from others.

Pulse Technology’s award was announced over a webcast on November 1 highlighting the winners in MPSA Leadership. Categories of award included, also, Best MPS Professional Services Provider, Best MPS Innovation, Best MPS Infrastructure Provider and Best MPS Industry Collaboration. Wes McDonald, president of the Managed Print Services Association, thanked the winners “for all you do for the Office Equipment and Managed Print channel.”

Pulse Technology has also been part of a certification program that MPSA is conducting, providing MPSA Managed Print Certified accreditation to dealers nationwide to help adhere to the highest possible standards. Pulse Technology is one of the national dealers that have earned and achieved this certification.

“We’re very pleased to have been selected for Honorable Mention in the MPSA competition,” said Chip Miceli, CEO of Pulse Technology. He added, “We thank the MPSA for its leadership and advocacy on behalf of MPS.”

About the Managed Print Services Association

The Managed Print Services Association (MPSA) is an independent, not-for-profit organization that

serves the MPS industry. Its focus is on the development of standards, education, and industry guidelines that unite the different segments of the industry and bring value to all those participating. For more information about benefits and memberships, visit http://yourmpsa.org/Membership or contact at info@yourmpsa.org.

About Pulse Technology

Pulse Technology is a leader in the field of print management, network services (IT) and other office solutions including furniture design and sales, office products and promotional products, with a history dating back to 1921. Pulse Technology is the re-branded name for several well-known area businesses: Des Plaines Office Equipment, McShane’s, and Kramer Leonard. With locations in Chesterton, IN, Chicago, Rockford and Schaumburg, IL, Pulse Technology serves the needs of businesses across the Midwest.

The firm provides products and services to a diverse client base that includes schools, hospitals, law offices, accounting firms, and financial institutions, among others. The firm has won the Sharp Document’s Hyakuman Kai award for sales excellence since 1988 and the Elite Dealer by The Week in Imaging since 2007, and has been named to the Inc. 5000 list for fastest-growing businesses across the United States. For additional information, please call 847-879-6400 or visit https://www.pulsetechnology.com. The company can be found on Facebook, https://www.facebook.com/PulseTechnology1/