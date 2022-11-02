David Snavely Donates To The American Cancer Society
Investment professional David Snavely makes contribution in support of the American Cancer Society with generous donation.DES MOINES, WA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- His significant recent donation to the American Cancer Society proves investment guru David Snavely’s dedication to medical research and expanded quality of life for Americans and people throughout the world. Funds will go directly to research and advancements in cancer treatment, with donations like Snavely’s helping real, live people to address their diagnoses and fight for longer life.
“It is an honor and a privilege to feel I’ve contributed to cancer research and funding,” Mr. Snavely says. “My dream is that we will solve this disease this century, but even if we can’t, I know we’ll make significant headway through the hard work and expertise of organizations such as the American Cancer Society. Their researchers make breakthroughs every day, and I look forward to seeing what they discover in years to come.”
The American Cancer Society, a nonprofit with more than a century of research advancements and funding, aims to end cancer for everyone. According to their website, “1 in 2 men and 1 in 3 women will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime.” Their free services include guidance and support from trained cancer specialists, resources for dealing with the disease and local support networks around the country.
The American Cancer Society has put more than $5 billion toward cancer research since 1946, largely funded by generous donations from laypeople. Today, it focuses on uncovering cancer risk factors, preventing its occurrence, and developing treatments for those suffering from it. It also provides a huge range of published research and information sources, including podcasts, webinars and a statistics center.
Donor David Snavely is a Washington State native who founded Sound Investment Services of Des Moines Washington more than 35 years ago. He runs a blog called “How to Annuities” and formerly hosted safe money radio on 770 AM. In addition to helping his clients make sound financial decisions, he is committed to expanding the quality of life for cancer victims and everyone affected by this disease.
If you would like to support the American Cancer Society, you can donate on their website at https://www.cancer.org/
To learn more about David Snavely, you can visit the website here.
David Snavely
