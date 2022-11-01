Submit Release
Special Presidential Envoy for Climate Kerry’s Travel to the United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates, and Egypt

Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry will travel to London, UK, November 3-4 to engage government and private sector officials on climate finance and action.  He will then travel to Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates, November 5 to attend the Sir Bani Yas Forum, where he will discuss regional climate action and strategies to accelerate the energy transition before traveling to Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, November 6-18, to lead the U.S. delegation to the 27th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27).

For media inquiries, please contact ClimateComms@state.gov.

