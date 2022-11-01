Special Presidential Envoy for Climate Kerry’s Travel to the United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates, and Egypt

Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry will travel to London, UK, November 3-4 to engage government and private sector officials on climate finance and action. He will then travel to Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates, November 5 to attend the Sir Bani Yas Forum, where he will discuss regional climate action and strategies to accelerate the energy transition before traveling to Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, November 6-18, to lead the U.S. delegation to the 27th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27).

