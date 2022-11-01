Governor Newsom, First Partner Siebel Newsom and the California Museum Announce the California Hall of Fame 15th Class

SACRAMENTO – Today, Governor Gavin Newsom and First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom joined the California Museum in announcing the 15th class of inductees into the California Hall of Fame. The new inductees join 138 inspirational Californians previously inducted for embodying the state’s innovative spirit.

The inductees of the California Hall of Fame 15th class are:

• Actor and singer-songwriter Lynda Carter

• Chef Roy Choi

• Physicist Steven Chu

• Ice skater Peggy Fleming

• Sociologist Arlie Russell Hochschild

• Choreographer Alonzo King

• Teacher and former astronaut Barbara Morgan

• Soccer player Megan Rapinoe

• Singer Linda Ronstadt

• Artist Ed Ruscha

• Band Los Tigres del Norte

“These phenomenal individuals are proof that the California dream is alive and well,” said Governor Newsom. “Jennifer and I are excited to induct the 15th class of leaders, dreamers, and innovators into the California Hall of Fame and celebrate these Californians who broke down barriers and reimagined what was possible.”

“The Governor and I are honored to welcome this new group of changemakers and trailblazers into the California Hall of Fame,” said First Partner Siebel Newsom. “With its cultural richness, innovative spirit, and leadership mindset, California is California because of phenomenal individuals like this year’s inductees. They have been – and will continue to be – immensely inspiring to us all.”

The California Hall of Fame launched in 2006 to honor trailblazing Californians who embody the state’s spirit of innovation and have made history. Inductees are selected annually by the Governor and First Partner for achievements in Arts, Business and Labor, Entertainment, Food and Wine, Literature, Music, Public Service, Science and Sports. This year marks the return of an in-person ceremony following the induction of a virtual class during the pandemic.

“We’re thrilled to join the Governor and First Partner in celebrating these remarkable Californians,” said California Museum Board of Trustees Chair Anne-Marie Petrie. “Their achievements will inspire thousands of Museum visitors in the year ahead to pursue their own dreams.”

The 15th Annual California Hall of Fame’s lead sponsor is Visit California. For details on the California Hall of Fame or to download media assets, visit https://www.californiamuseum.org/press-kits/15-hof.

ABOUT THE CALIFORNIA HALL OF FAME:

The California Hall of Fame celebrates Californians whose achievements have made history and changed the state, the nation and the world. Launched in 2006, the program serves as the California Museum’s annual gala and the premise of on-site and online exhibitions inspiring visitors to make a mark on history. Learn more at https://www.californiamuseum.org/california-hall-fame and follow #CAHallofFame on social media for updates.

