Stolfe Zeigler NJ Family Law Group announces Two New Office Locations
Stolfe Zeigler NJ Family Law Group adds two new office locations - Red Bank, NJ and Princeton, NJRED BANK, NJ, USA, November 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stolfe Zeigler Family Law Group Opens 2 New Locations
Now Supporting Clients at Offices in Red Bank and Princeton NJ.
📞Contact our New Jersey Family Law Attorneys at 732-240-9555
Stolfe Zeigler New Jersey Family Law Group has opened offices in Red Bank and Princeton, New Jersey to serve the needs of an expanding client base. In addition to the offices in Toms River and Moorestown, the new office locations accommodate clients throughout New Jersey.
“Our new office locations are important to our clients. Stolfe Zeigler is growing and we have added new attorneys during the past 18 months, and our new offices permit us to support the growth we’ve experienced over the past two years,” said Abigale Stolfe, Founding Partner at Stolfe Zeigler. “We are committed to providing the best client service possible, and helping our clients navigate stressful divorce and family law issues.”
Stolfe Zeigler provides trusted legal counsel, with the goal of de-mystifying what is often a client’s first experience with the judicial system.
“Our new Princeton and Red Bank locations, and a team of 6 attorneys and legal support staff, give us four offices throughout New Jersey that allow us to more fully serve our clients while maintaining our reputation for client excellence,” said Sonya Zeigler, Founding Partner at Stolfe Zeigler.
The Stolfe Zeigler legal team has extensive knowledge in divorce litigation and family law mediation matters, from pre-nuptial agreements and post-judgment litigation. Stolfe Zeigler has reached countless favorable resolutions on behalf of individuals involved in high-net-worth, complex and litigious cases. As dedicated family lawyers, Stolfe Zeigler’s goal is to guide clients on the right path toward emotional and financial resolution.
Protecting What Matters Most
Founded in 2011, Stolfe Zeigler New Jersey Family Law Group is an award-winning divorce and family law firm serving clients throughout New Jersey.
If you are dealing with a divorce or family law issue, call the compassionate attorneys at Stolfe Zeigler New Jersey Family Law Group at 732-240-9555.
Abigale Stolfe
Stolfe Zeigler NJ Family Law Group LLC
+1 732-240-9555
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn