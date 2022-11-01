Meeting of the SCO Heads of Government Council

RUSSIA, November 1 - Mikhail Mishustin took part in a meeting of the Heads of Government Council of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation via videoconference.

Heads of delegations of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation member states:

Minister of External Affairs of the Republic of India Subrahmanyam Jaishankar

Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov

Premier of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China Li Keqiang

Prime Minister and Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office of the Kyrgyz Republic Akylbek Japarov

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin

Prime Minister of the Republic of Tajikistan Kokhir Rasulzoda

Prime Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov

Mikhail Mishustin’s remarks:

Mr Li Keqiang, colleagues,

First of all, I would like to convey President of Russia Vladimir Putin’s best wishes to you and his kindest words to your leaders.

I would also like to congratulate the leadership and the people of friendly China on the success of the 20th Congress of the Communist Party. This was a major event, watched with great interest in Russia. I wish our Chinese friends further fruitful work and success in achieving all the tasks approved at the Congress as part of the new stage of China’s comprehensive modernisation.

I would also like to offer my condolences to our Indian colleagues in connection with the tragedy in Gujarat. We sincerely sympathise with the families and friends of the victims of the bridge collapse and wish a speedy recovery to the injured.

Let us now turn directly to the subjects of today’s event.

As President of Russia Vladimir Putin said at the SCO Heads of State Council meeting in Samarkand in September, our organisation continues to develop steadily and increase its role in addressing international and regional issues and in maintaining peace, security and stability throughout the vast Eurasian space.

Our meeting today is taking place in difficult circumstances. The processes of fundamental transformation in world politics and economics are accelerating, and a fairer international order is taking shape.

In spite of these global trends, the collective West continues to try to impose its own rules. It is using illegal sanctions, interference in the internal affairs of sovereign states, blackmail and provocations. All of this has a negative impact on the global security architecture and economic stability. There is a slowdown in global economic growth and volatility in the energy, commodity, raw materials, food and financial markets.

Russia continues to come under increasing pressure. More than 12,000 unilateral restrictive measures have been taken against our country. They affect key financial institutions, technology, oil and gas, mining, transport and other economic sectors.

More to be posted soon.