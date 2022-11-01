Working Visit of His Excellency Leo Varadkar, Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment of Ireland, 1 to 6 November 2022

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment of Ireland Leo Varadkar will visit Singapore from 1 to 6 November 2022.

Tánaiste Varadkar will attend the Singapore FinTech Festival. He will also have separate meetings with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong, Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for Social Policies Tharman Shanmugaratnam, and Minister for Health Ong Ye Kung.

