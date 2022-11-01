Condolence Message from Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on the Collapse of Morbi Bridge in Gujarat, India, on 30 October 2022

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has written to Republic of India Prime Minister Narendra Modi to convey condolences on the collapse of the Morbi bridge in Gujarat, India. The text of the letter is appended.

Singapore’s Consulate-General in Mumbai is in close contact with the local authorities on the situation. There are currently no reports of Singaporeans among the casualties or injured. MFA will continue to monitor the developments closely.

Singaporeans in Mumbai who require consular assistance can contact Singapore’s Consulate-General in Mumbai at +91-82910 32836 or MFA Duty Office at +65 6379 8800/8855.

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

1 NOVEMBER 2022

Letter from Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong to India Prime Minister Narendra Modi

1 November 2022

Dear Prime Minister Modi,

I was saddened to learn about the collapse of the Morbi Bridge in Gujarat and the tragic loss of lives.

On behalf of the Government of Singapore, I wish to extend my heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the families of the victims. Our thoughts are with the people of India during this time, and I wish the injured a speedy recovery.

Yours sincerely,

LEE HSIEN LOONG

His Excellency Narendra Modi

Prime Minister

Republic of India