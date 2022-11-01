November is Alzheimer’s Awareness Month and National Caregiver Support Month

This month, we review resources for those suffering from Alzheimer’s, as well as support networks and educational resources for caretakers.

Alzheimer’s disease is a progressive and chronic medical condition that affects more than five million people in the united states every year. Even in its early stages, it affects memory, mood, judgement and decision making, and as it progresses, the ability to function lowers significantly, eventually preventing the person from living safely on their own. Unfortunately, there is currently no cure for this condition. More than five million people across the country suffer from Alzheimer’s disorder every year, and more than one in three seniors are projected to get Alzheimer’s or some other form of progressive dementia within their lifetimes.

Individuals suffering from Alzheimer’s and other debilitating illnesses, particularly those that come late in life, largely rely on in home caretakers for their care and well-being. Often, this means family. More than 43 million people in the United States provide unpaid caregiving support for elderly adults and children suffering from conditions that need physical help with day-to-day functioning. This can include helping them get out of bed, assisting with toileting and cleaning, managing medication and food intake, taking them to doctors’ appointments, scheduling activities, and more.

Listed below is a collection of national and local resources focusing on Alzheimer’s Disease, as well as support networks and resources for caretakers.

